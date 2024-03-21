“Elizabeth Taylor Needed a Present Every Day” On The Set of The Flintstones, Her Former Co-Star Says

Kyle MacLachlan admits one of his 1994 'The Flintstones' co-stars had high expectations.

“She had to have a gift every day,” the “Sex and the City” alum told Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his “Dinner's on Me” podcast about Elizabeth Taylor's demands for agreeing to appear in the live-action version of the cartoon.

Ferguson interjected, “Wait, wait, stop. She must have had a present?”

“A gift every day,” MacLachlan repeated of the late movie star, “and in the dressing room, the trailer, she had to have greenery around her. And I said that was directly part of my contract, my rider. A gift every day.” day.”

MacLachlan gave the example of “jewelry” as being the kind of gift the “National Velvet” star would expect.

“It’s second hand now,” he added, saying he heard the story from producer Bruce Cohen. “Bruce probably told me and said, 'Don't ever tell anyone that.' I tell myself it's too late. It's too late.”

Taylor was well known for her diva behavior.

In 2019, “NCIS” star Mark Harmon told Stephen Colbert about his experience working with Taylor on the 1989 TV movie “Sweet Bird of Youth.”

Harmon told Colbert that Taylor stipulated in her contract that she would only work eight hours a day on the film's set. Film shoots typically require more than 12 hours a day.

“She came in the morning, and she was in her wardrobe and makeup, and she got out of her car and she was ready to work. And then she had a woman coming on stage at eight o'clock, and she was leaving like that,” he pointed to his watch, making an annoyed face, “and wherever we are, get up and go, good night! and go. And then we'll work for another six hours.

He said that because of this, he had to do all his close-ups during the first week with a stand-in, “which is difficult because he's a nice person but he's not an actor.”

However, he said that one evening Taylor was still on set, two hours after she had left.

“Everyone knows,” he said, adding that she sat on a couch with him standing behind her as the handles moved the lights to prepare for the next shot.

“In such a loud voice, she says: All I have to say, and everyone stops. And she waits until it's completely silent. And she said, is that today , I'm here two hours longer than I should have been.” I stand behind her and say, Hey, Elizabeth, all I have to say is welcome to the fucking club.”

He told her he “didn't blame her”, simply explaining that after she returned home, they would “work another eight hours and never make it.”

Without answering him, she left and he said he expected to be fired. However, he said that when she returned the next day, she worked all the hours that everyone else did on the film.

A friend of Princess Margaret recalled another memorable Taylor moment in the 2019 PBS documentary “Margaret: Rebel Princess,” recalling that Taylor and her husband Richard Burton were invited to a Los Angeles dinner with Margaret during her northern tour -American in 1965.

However, when Taylor and Burton realized that they were not seated at the head table with the princess and were unceremoniously near the kitchen, they became angry and left before the Margaret's arrival.

The seating arrangement “didn't suit Elizabeth and Richard,” a friend of Margarets said in the documentary, according to Vanity Fair. “Everywhere they went, they were the most important people in the room. And here, they weren't the most important people in the room. So they got up and left. And they left before the Princess isn't coming. And they haven't come back.”

“The Flintstones” marked Taylor's final film, although she continued to make television and the TV film “Those Old Broads” in 2001.

In “The Flintstones,” Taylor played Wilma Flintstone's mother, Pearl Slaghoople.

After her death in 2011, The Flintstones producer Bruce Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter, “The moment she said yes, we wanted to make it a special experience for her. Lavender was her favorite color, so we did lavender colored stairs up to his trailer., and we filled the trailer with lavender flowers for his first day on the job. I was also told that it was a tradition that you gave him lavish gifts for his first production day, so we wanted to do that too.

Cohen said that when he went to her house for a wardrobe fitting before production began, she whispered to him: “Honey, you know I like gifts on the first day of photography. I said: Yes, I have heard of this tradition. And then ” She whispered, I love Cartier, darling. We didn't have a gift for Elizabeth Taylor in the budget, so I went to Mr. Spielberg, who was the executive producer, and I said, Steven, I need you to write me a personal check. so I can go shopping for Elizabeth Taylor. He loved this idea and understood why we couldn't put it in the budget.