An unscripted TV venture faces an overwhelming and grim reality

Editor's note: This is the latest installment in Deadline's Hollywood Contraction series, which examines how job losses caused by ongoing industry-wide cost-cutting are impacting different sections of the entertainment community.

Matthew Hobin, a producer who has worked on series including Nightmares in the kitchen And Hell's kitchen, was driving for Uber Eats when he discovered its Netflix cooking series Fresh, fried and crispy earned four Daytime Emmy nominations, including Best Director for himself.

Hobin, who runs OU812 Productions and was co-executive producer on truTV Storage Hunters and executive producer on Andrew Zimmern Weird foodstold Deadline that he stopped, celebrated for 30 seconds and started delivering food again.

Her story is symbolic of a larger problem in the non-screenplay industry, one that affects a significant number of people.

Patrick Caligiuri, a producer who has worked on shows including Big Brother, the incredible race And American idol and recently served as co-executive producer of The CW series. Fight to surviveis facing a similar situation.

Caligiuri told Deadline that he knows people who work for DoorDash and have five Emmys on their coats while others drive for Uber or sell their “inherited grandmother's jewelry” to make ends meet. He went viral recently when he posted a TikTok on his LinkedIn page titled “Reality TV is Dead.” The post, which received nearly 2,000 comments, eloquently exposes how the current state of the industry is “crunching” entertainment workers.

“I don't think anyone in the country knows how bad things are in Hollywood, because we're always told the economy is doing really well right now,” he told Deadline. “There is a trickle-down effect. First we go bankrupt, but then we no longer hire the catering companies, the drivers, the cube trucks or the production spaces.”

It’s not just producers and other workers below the line who are suffering. As Deadline pointed out, there is also “large-scale depression” among unemployed executives.

“One of my favorite network executives was fired a week after winning an Emmy,” said Hobin, the son of a steelworker.

Caligiuri says he doesn't want this to become a matter of us versus them because everyone is struggling. “There is enormous empathy [from executives]. One described feeling like he was on one of the lifeboats of the Titanic, watching the ship sink and everyone swimming out there,” he added.

People working in this unscripted sector are “depressed, depressed and scared,” according to a senior agent.

Another said it was difficult for small and medium-sized producers to compete with large companies with financial muscle. “The top half of my squad is doing well. The bottom half makes me think that a good 30 to 50% of [unscripted] production companies will cease operations in the next 12-18 months,” he added.

Deadline has heard of several cases of non-scripted production companies cutting their development teams and simply hiring freelancers. Some large, long-running shows are also reducing the number of executive producers, including those who have been on successful shows for many years.

“DARWINISM TV”

Others believe it's a natural progression of the industry – “television Darwinism,” as one producer described it.

“The sector is too big, there are more producers putting on shows than the system can support. It’s literally TV Darwinism, it’s survival of the fittest,” he said. “If you look at the business as a whole, it’s significantly reduced. We've been through an explosive content bubble for 15 years. There's a significant contraction now, and there's just not enough money in the system to support all the people who were doing what they were doing before. We're going to have to let the air out of the balloon, the market simply can't take it.

There's obviously less money in the unscripted world than there used to be; networks are reducing the number of originals and reducing episode orders.

For example, cable networks that used to hand out 16-episode orders are now buying eight. Eight weeks of pre-production became four and ten weeks of editing became seven.

“We produce the best quality television ever made; beautiful, cinematic, magnificent things, great stories, but under this level of pressure and almost impossible expectations, the finished products have never been better. What seemed crazy is now the norm,” Hobin said.

Unscripted television is not immune to what is happening on a more macro level, such as general cost-cutting measures that have impacted other areas of entertainment due to the costly push toward streaming.

There has also been a significant reduction in the cable television sector. Ten years ago, there were up to 12 buyers to offer a male-oriented reality TV series, for example, whereas today there are only a handful.

Cable networks that used to order hundreds of hours of originals no longer do that either.

Nat Geo and A+E Networks' History Channel have largely moved away from volume orders and instead focused on a smaller number of premium docuseries.

The former works with Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie and James Cameron, while the latter has just revealed more than 2,500 hours of programming featuring President Obama, LeBron James and Derek Jeter.

“You need Tom Hanks to sell a show!” he texted me after History revealed a new World War II documentary series from the Big star.

The NBCUniversal cable channels, the Paramount networks, including MTV and Comedy Central, and the Warner Bros. networks. Discovery no longer orders the same number of shows as before.

Kathleen Finch, president and chief content officer of Warner Bros.' American Networks Group. Discovery, admitted that last year was a “challenging” time in the unscripted film market. She told Deadline that producers shouldn't “focus” their attention on networks like TNT and TBS. Earlier this year, TruTV, which formerly housed series including Hardcore pawn And Lizard Towinghas essentially become a sports network.

There are, however, some positives; True crime has never been more popular, with networks such as Investigation Discovery and Lifetime capitalizing on the trend. Networks like Bravo, with its Real Housewives And Under the bridge franchises are booming and The CW is buying again.

Streamers are also slowly ordering more product; Netflix just hired Jeff Gaspin as it continues to pursue unscripted hits, while Amazon mulls its unscripted strategy (one that could help if it could strike a deal with Travis Kelce to reboot). Are you smarter than a fifth grader?). Hulu has new money to spend on unscripted shows and Peacock has found great success with Traitors.

” In all areas. I see more shows getting greenlit than last year at this time, but we’re still a long way from 2018,” an agent told Deadline.

Broadcast networks also still rely heavily on classic shows. ABC has always Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, Shark Tank And The single personthe latter being responsible for the most recent unscripted success on television, and CBS is doubling its production of 90-minute episodes of Survivor And THE Amazing race.

NBC has seen success with new Jimmy Fallon shows such as Password And It's my jambut also still relies on long-term successes such as America's Got Talent, The Voice And American Ninja Warrior. Fox Orders Newest Reality Shows Like Floor, Jamie Foxx – Product Executive We are a family And The quiz with balls alongside his kitchen cabinet in Gordon Ramsay formats.

Fox The Masked Singer is, arguably, the last big reality show to break through in the last five years.

“Networks have been renewing these shows at a higher rate than before, which is reducing real estate,” a source told Deadline. “Back in the day, when a show got a few million viewers, they thought they could do better, but I think they realized they can't do better anymore, so they're just going to do more. “

It has also slowed down the development process, as shows that previously took six months to get a decision now take a year.

All this comes as the future of some of these companies remains uncertain; Paramount is going through a sales process and Warner Bros. Discovery could start doing mergers and acquisitions again in less than three weeks when its Reverse Morris Trust lockup expires on April 8. This will likely signal further rumors of a rapprochement with NBCU's ownership. Comcast.

For workers at the bottom of the ladder, outsourcing has also had a big impact. Caligiuri pointed to a show about Asian gangs in San Francisco that was produced in Cape Town, South Africa.

Fox has produced a number of its shows in Ireland, including Next level boss, Beat Shazam, name that tune And Do not forget the lyrics, while other networks are also considering European locations for their broadcasts.

Hobin jokes that there is “no sympathy for the devil.” But despite all of this, there is still some optimism that this is simply a cyclical situation and that the situation will improve.

“There is optimism right now because people feel like they are being heard, that’s the most important thing to take away,” Caligiuri said. “It’s a community and there’s a collective voice.”

“My whole career is based on unbridled optimism,” Hobin added. “It's not about who to be angry with. It's just about shedding light on the situation.