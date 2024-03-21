Pugliese West organizes historical showcase | News, Sports, Jobs





TEUBENVILLE — Third and fourth graders at Pugliese West Elementary School commemorated key figures in civil rights, sports, medicine and entertainment during the Black History Month showcase on Feb. 28 . More than 100 family members came to see the 72 students in the school gymnasium, where they displayed a living wax museum depicting such figures as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Barack Obama, George Washington Carver, Alma Thomas, Kobe. Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. Many dressed as famous people, answering questions and sharing information about the character. Some took to the stage to celebrate through song, dance, poetry and speeches. Crystal Wicker, a third-grade teacher and team leader of the school's Community Connections team, said students learned to recognize the contributions of African Americans – past and present, and worked hard on their exhibitions and performances. “We’ve had the wax museum for three years, but this is the first year for the display,” she said. “It included all the third and fourth graders and we invited all their families.” Joia Rose welcomed the crowd while Dominca Buffo shared a prayer based on the words of Ruby Bridges. Kace Yourkovich then recounted the importance of the drums in African-American history with a performance by the drummers of the Harding Middle School Band, led by Rick Hicks. Performances included a rendition of “What a Wonderful World,” in American Sign Language; Jolile Hutton’s piano rendition of Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire”; and Melia Ellis singing “Break Every Chain.” Eli Hilty, winner of the MLK essay contest, spoke about defending a friend from bullying and the importance of doing right. “If everyone admired King, the world would be a better place,” Hilty said. “I defended my friend because you have to treat people the way they want to be treated. As I grow up, my goal will be to continue to do the right thing. Kylin Brown played MLK and recited his famous “I Have A Dream” speech. Ty'Ray Rice read President Obama's inaugural address, in which the nation's first black leader envisioned a future of hope and promise amid the struggles of others. Other readings included “Change Sings” by Amanda Gorman, by Gianna Accantilado and Korina Campbell; Dionesi Wallace, a spoken word piece inspired by Harriet Tubman; and Lola Scherich and Myla Price, by Maya Angelou, “Life Doesn't Scare Me at All.” Addison Leak spoke about the importance of dance in black culture, with performances by Vivian Minto, Lexa Davis and Lexi Ramsey performing floor routines by Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Dominique Dawes; Max Fletcher reenacting Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”; Alexia Landy danced to Donna Summer; Avery Deah and Natalie Ramsey perform a dance by choreographer Debbie Allen; and lyrical dances were performed by Joia Rose and Avery Luther to “Rise Up,” followed by Ezra Freshwater, Addison Leak and Jaylea Hartin-Dunburgh dancing to “Stand Up.” In closing, Principal Lynnett Gorman thanked the teachers, students and volunteers who organized the event and praised the children for their dedication to their projects. “Every year, Black History Month gets better and better,” Gorman said. “It takes a village to make things big.” » Meanwhile, Wicker said the children were inspired. She hopes to continue the showcase next year. “We wanted students to not only learn about Black history, but to bring it to life through dance, song and poetry,” Wicker said. “We hope to continue this to further expand our showcase. » Today's latest news and more in your inbox

