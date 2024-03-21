“Anurag Halder: Calcutta's musical maestro makes waves in Bollywood with 'Maa Kali' unveiling Bengal's erased history”





Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher give music to Anurag Halder-composed film Maa Kali, the intriguing story of Bengal that was erased – Check the teaser now Mumbai, March 21: Born and brought up in the cultural city of Kolkata, Anurag Halder's journey in the world of music is nothing short of inspiring. Although he hails from a city steeped in art and tradition, Halder's passion for music transcended boundaries and led him to a passion for independent music.

Anurag Halder started his music career in 2013 when he delved into the field of classical music. Starting out by composing a few melodies in Bengali, Anurag soon found himself exploring the vast landscape of Hindi music, attracting the attention of independent music labels with his distinctive style. One of his notable works was the song “Faasla”, which earned him a huge fan base and broke into the independent music scene. His ability to blend traditional elements with contemporary sounds has earned him recognition as a composer with a unique voice in Bollywood.

Today, Anurag Halder is gearing up for his most ambitious yet sensitive film, 'Maa Kali'. In the film, he says, “Maa Kali is a very sensitive film, based on the history of Bangladesh and what happened with East Pakistan. And a massive incident took place, which took the lives of thousands of people, undergoing brutal torture, and therein lies the story of the film. This massive history has never figured in any history book and has been hidden from everyone and that is why it is called “the erased history of Bengal”. This massive story is finally ready to be presented to the public about what happened between 1947 and 1971.”

Anurag has composed the composition for this entire film, in which the songs are sung by Bollywood star singers Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kunaal Verma. Anurag on the music and composition of the film says, “Kunaal wrote 3 songs in the film and the music had to be very sensitive because the film is very sensitive and I knew no one could have done it better than Kunaal. The lyrics of the songs will take you deep and will surely give you goosebumps. Working with Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher and composing their music is something that I feel is unlucky but I am lucky. I learned a lot from them and their humility and willingness to collaborate was truly inspiring. We have really worked hard to give the best possible music to the film as the film will surely reach the right audience. says Anurag Halder about his experience on his film Maa Kali as a music composer

As 'Maa Kali' gears up to leave its mark on the silver screen, Anurag Halder is all set to leave an indelible mark in the hearts of audiences across the globe. With his earth-shattering compositions and unwavering dedication to his craft, he continues to redefine the boundaries of music, one melody at a time.

