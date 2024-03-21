Mr. Emmet Walsh, Blade Runner and Blood Simple Actor, Dies at 88





Mr. Emmet Walsh, a veteran actor who appeared in more than 150 films, including Blade Runner, Blood Simple and Knives Out and who played Dermot Mulroney's father in My Best Friends Wedding, has died. His manager Sandy Joseph confirmed he died Tuesday in Vermont. He was 88 years old. In Ridley Scott's 1982 Blade Runner, Walsh was Harrison Ford's LAPD boss, while he played vicious private detective Loren Visser in the Coen brothers' directorial debut, Blood Simple. Dressed in a sickly yellow suit, Pauline Kael said he was the only colorful performer in the film. He relies on repugnance, but he gives it a little swirl of sportsmanship. His other roles included the corrupt sheriff in the 1986 horror film Critters and a small role as a security guard in Knives Out. Walsh appeared in a string of memorable 1970s films, including Little Big Man with Dustin Hoffman, Whats Up, Doc? with Ryan O'Neal and Barbra Streisand, Slap Shot with Paul Newman and The Jerk with Steve Martin. The prolific actor with the puppy dog ​​face and distinctive paunch has appeared in Fletch, Back to School, Raising Arizona and Twilight. Film critic Roger Ebert created the Stanton-Walsh rule, which held that no film starring Harry Dean Stanton or Mr. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role could be totally bad, although he admitted that this was not an infallible rule. Raised in Swanton, Vermont, Walsh made his film debut at Alice's Restaurant in 1969. He has also been active on television, appearing on Sneaky Pete, The Mind of the Married Man and guest starring on dozens of series, including Frasier, The X-Files, NYPD Blue and The Bob Newhart Show. He was also in demand as a voice actor, narrating Ken Burns' documentaries on the Civil War and baseball and lending his voice to The Iron Giant and Pound Puppies. The best of variety Register for Variety Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram.

