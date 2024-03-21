Top Chef Season 21 Premiere: Shuggies Trash Pie Chef David Murphy Comes Home





Although the new and 21st season of Bravos Best boss began with three San Francisco chefs among the roster of 15 rising culinary stars, the first episode, premiering Wednesday, March 20, saw one of these young men return home. Chef David Murphy of Shuggies Trash Pie + Natural Wine was the unlucky contestant sent home in the season premiere. Chefs Rasika Venkatesa, known for her time in the kitchen at a Moroccan gourmet restaurant Mouradand Laura Ozyilmaz, co-owner Dalida at the Presidio, didn't make much of a splash either. But ultimately it was Murphy who was asked by the judges to put his knives away. That means there are only two San Francisco cooks left in the competition. It came down to an on-brand but poorly executed event for Murphy. Judge Gail Simmons tasked Murphy and four other chefs, including Venkatesa, with preparing the stuffed pasta of their choice with barely time to gather the ingredients from Whole Foods. I've never stuffed fucking gnocchi before, Murphy said in the car with the other contestants. Nonetheless, Murphy decided that this would be his submission for the elimination bout, namely mushroom-stuffed gnocchi with chicken liver sauce and Calabrian chili, among other components. For his part, Venkatesa chose to prepare a dish inspired by kozhukkatta and korma, citing the lack of Indian interpretations of the pasta. Colicchio worried out loud about how long it took Murphy to roll his pasta, which the show's writers paired with a harsh cut of Murphy muttering Come on, bitch. (To be fair, Murphy made a show of swearing and liberally using the word sexy throughout the first episode, which could have made for an entertaining drinking game for viewers.) While the judges knocked Venkatesa for his choice, judge Tom Colicchio said simply: It's not pasta, they cited Murphy as the least favorite for using too much sauce. Simmons told the other judges that she felt Murphy had given up before she started. David Moir/Bravo via Getty Image At the end of the episode, it was Murphy against Amanda Turner of Texas and Kenny Nguyen of Georgia, the least favorites in their respective categories. In what seemed like a positive twist, the task was to use up leftovers from the day's challenges. Asked to prepare a good plate of food by new judge Kristin Kish, the chefs had 20 minutes to use up what was left in the kitchen. It's a dream come true to cook with waste, Murphy told the camera. Still, he seemed hesitant to choose a path, serving poached shrimp with cilantro and sunflower tomatoes accompanied by a coconut-cilantro broth and green curry sauce. The sauces were almost identical, Simmons said, and the dish was no match for a Nguyen salad and a Turner crudo. For his part, Ozyilmaz competed with four others in a Kish-based soup challenge. Although not the least favorite, they criticized his yogurt, mushroom and bulgur dish for having too many ingredients. Among the standout competitors from the first episode were Manny Barella Lopez of Denver, who prepared a superb pozole, and Danny Garcia of New York with the near-perfect roast chicken. Murphy, of course, has nothing to fear: the Shuggies are a national phenomenon, and from the media, whose New York Times And Enjoy your food hailed the maximalist pizza paradise. He was certainly disappointed to go, however, making many hat jokes with Colicchio (who wore many funny hats over the years) and lamenting his early departure. First guy. First, Murphy says to the camera. First to go. I never thought I would be the first. The new season already has several twists in store for longtime fans, including a new judge replacing Padma Lakshmi and a chance to win more money in each episode. The next episode premieres Wednesday, March 27 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streaming the next day on the Peacock app.

