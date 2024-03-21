Check the fit! Watch UFC's Conor McGregor make it big for Hollywood at an even bigger price





Conor McGregor scores style points en route to the world premiere of his new film “Road House.” After breaking his leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021, the former two-division champion got back on his feet and headed to Hollywood for his acting debut, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 film of the same title. . McGregor plays “Knox”, a hardcore mercenary who disrupts the truck stop in a violent manner. Speaking of fashion, the first-time actor recently spoke to 'Chris also Smoove», an influencer who asks celebrities for a “fit check”. Smoove caught up with 'The Notorious' and quizzed him on what exactly he was wearing and how much his outfit cost him. With his new film releasing on Friday, it was either “go big or go home” for McGregor and you can probably get what he chose. “We had to go big for Hollywood,” McGregor said of his style on Wednesday. The Irish superstar has made millions in the UFC, and exponentially as a businessman, as he mentioned in the video above. Let's see how much money McGregor shelled out for the outfit he wore to the 'Road House' premiere in New York: August McGregor Special suit with 18k gold pinstripes: $75,000 Jacob and Co. “Godfather” Watch: $600,000 – “It's a Godfather watch. You can see Marlon Brando in the center, if you press the button on the side and listen, it plays the Godfather [movie] theme song.” Black Forge Inn Solid Gold Ring “Wrapped in Wands” – $12,000 – “A real 12G, this is my public house.” The Black Forge Inn, my own roadhouse. And it's wrapped in baguettes and then solid gold as well. Tom Ford boots: $2,000 to $5,000 See it for yourself below. The price tag for Conor McGregor's look is estimated to be nearly $700,000 in total, which shouldn't be much money for the “Knox” actor as he expects to become a billionaire soon. “I'm getting close to a billion now. I think I'm at about $650 million in everything I've made,” McGregor recently said on 'Hello Great Britain” of his wealth. Stay with MMA KO for more daily coverage of UFC, MMA, WWE and AEW. Follow MMA KO on Twitter And Facebook.

