Elvish Yadav Snake Venom case: Hearing postponed due to lawyers' strike: Bollywood News





On March 17, Noida police reportedly arrested digital influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav for his involvement in illegal supply of snake venom. While he initially denied the allegations, he later recorded a confession, admitting to the crime during interrogation which also led to his custody. On March 20, while a hearing was held to seek bail for Yadav, it was reportedly postponed due to a lawyers' strike. Elvish Yadav Snake Venom case: hearing postponed due to lawyers' strike According to media reports, Elvish Yadav was expected to be produced in court on Wednesday after confessing to supplying snake venom at a rave party recently for his bail plea. However, despite several attempts by his lawyer Gaurav Bhatia, the hearing was postponed due to the bar strike. Reportedly, the digital influencers' lawyer wanted to seek bail for Yadav, who is said to be in judicial custody for 14 days. Bhatia is even expected to have gone to the extent of trying to convince the Bar Association to get special permission to pursue the case, but allegedly ended up having a heated argument. These reports also suggest that Gaurav was apparently assaulted by lawyers who were participating in the bar strike, thereby refusing any cooperation in the Elfique case. This led to the hearing being postponed, but no new date for the bail application hearing has yet been revealed. Snake venom, as well as being a drug that is illegal to supply, also contravenes the Wildlife Protection Act. Elvish is also expected to have been indicted on the same charges, and two of his other associates, namely Vinay and Ishwar, have also been arrested in connection with the case. Read also: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav CONFESSES to arranging snake venom for rave parties: report BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/elvish-yadav-snake-venom-case-hearing-gets-postponed-lawyers-strike/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos