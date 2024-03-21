Entertainment
Mr. Emmet Walsh, Vermont Native and Actor of 'Blood Simple,' 'Blade Runner,' Dies at 88
LOS ANGELES (AP) Mr. Emmet Walsh, the actor who brought his unmistakable face and uncanny presence to movies including Blood Simple and Blade Runner, died at the age of 88, his manager announced Wednesday.
Walsh died Tuesday of cardiac arrest at a hospital in St. Albans, Vt., said his longtime manager, Sandy Joseph.
The muscular, stocky-faced Walsh often played good ol' boys with bad intentions, as he did in one of his rare leading roles as a crooked Texas private detective in the Coen brothers' debut film, the 1984 neo-noir Blood Simple.
Joel and Ethan Coen said they wrote the role of Walsh, who would win the inaugural Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Actor for the role.
Critics and moviegoers relished the moments he appeared on screen.
Roger Ebert once observed that no film starring Harry Dean Stanton or Mr. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role can be completely bad.
Walsh played a crazed sniper in the 1979 Steve Martin comedy, The Jerk, and a prostate-examining doctor in the 1985 Chevrolet Chase, Fletch.
In 1982's Blade Runner, a film he called exhausting and difficult to make with perfectionist director Ridley Scott, Walsh played a hardline police captain who brings Harrison Ford out of retirement to hunt down cyborgs.
Born Michael Emmet Walsh, his characters led people to believe he was from the American South, but he could hardly have come from further north.
Walsh grew up on Lake Champlain in Swanton, Vermont, just a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border, where his grandfather, father and brother worked as customs agents.
He attended a small local high school with a graduating class of 13, then Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.
He performed exclusively on stage, with no intention of doing otherwise, for a decade, working in summer and repertory companies.
Walsh slowly began making film appearances in 1969 with a small role in Alice's Restaurant, and did not begin taking leading roles until nearly a decade later when he was in his forties, getting his breakthrough with Straight Time in 1978, in which he played the role of Dustin Hoffman. smug and rude parole officer.
Walsh was filming Silkwood with Meryl Streep in Dallas in the fall of 1982 when he received the offer for Blood Simple from the Coen brothers, then aspiring filmmakers who had seen and loved him in Straight Time.
My agent called me with a script written by kids for a low-budget film, Walsh told the Guardian in 2017. It was a Sydney Greenstreet type role, complete with Panama suit and hat. I thought it was pretty fun and interesting. They were 100 miles away in Austin, so I went there early a day before filming.
Walsh said the filmmakers didn't even have enough money to take it to New York for the opening, but he would be amazed if first-time filmmakers produced something this good.
I saw it three or four days later when it opened in Los Angeles, and I was like, Wow! he said. “Suddenly my price increased fivefold. I was the guy everyone wanted.
In the film, he plays Loren Visser, a detective assigned to follow a man's wife, then paid to kill her and her lover.
Visser also acts as narrator, and the opening monologue, delivered in a Texas drawl, included some of Walsh's most memorable lines.
Today in Russia they have everything mapped out so that everyone shoots for everyone. That’s the theory, anyway,” Visser says. But what I know is Texas. And down here, you are alone.
He was still working into the late 1980s, most recently making appearances on the television series The Righteous Gemstones and American Gigolo.
And his more than 100 film credits included director Rian Johnson's 2019 family murder mystery Knives Out and director Mario Van Peebles' Western Outlaw Posse, released this year.
Johnson was among those paying tribute to Walsh on social media.
Emmet arrived with 2 things: a copy of his credits, which was a list of modern classics in small, single-spaced, double-column print that filled an entire page, and two-dollar bills that he handed out to everyone. team, ” Johnson tweeted. “Don’t spend it and you’ll never be broke.” Absolute legend.
