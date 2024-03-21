Apollo offers $11 billion to buy Paramount studio land in Hollywood





Apollo Global Management waves an $11 billion check outside the Paramount Globals film and television studios in Hollywood. The New York private equity firm led by Marc Rowan has offered to buy the century-old Paramount Pictures Studios, located at 5555 Melrose Avenue, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified sources. The $11 billion offer comes as an independent committee of directors of the Hollywood company controlled by Shari Redstone is reviewing another offering from Skydance Mediabased in Santa Monica, will merge with Paramount. Paramount Global also owns CBS, Nickelodeon and other cable networks. The 65-acre Paramount studio, opened by Adolph Zukor in 1926, has been in the crosshairs of Netflix and other companies as an acquisition target. The studio, known for its front gate and backlot on the New York street, has 30 soundstages that have produced films ranging from Wings, winner of the first Best Picture Oscar, to Top Gun: Maverick. Redstone and other members of the Paramount board, however, have resisted the sale of the studio, which they view as the jewel of the company. She is willing to sell Paramount in its entirety, but would have to agree to break up the company and allow the studio to be sold. Apollo could partner with other companies to finance a deal, according to the WSJ. The company's offer is larger than Paramount Global's market capitalization, now around $7.7 billion. The studio sector can be attractive, with its vast library and demand for new programming in the streaming industry. But Paramounts TV networks are in decline as the cable business shrinks. Skydance Media, led by David Ellison, has made an undisclosed bid to buy Paramount's parent company, National Amusements, and merge Skydance with Paramount. Redstone controls National Amusements, which owns nearly 80 percent of Paramount's voting stock. Learn more Months have passed since news of the Skydance deal broke late last year. Paramount also held talks with Discovery of Warner Bros. about a merger and discussed a streaming partnership or joint venture with Comcastthe WSJ reported last month. Shari Redstone, the daughter of the late media mogul Sumner Redstone brought together the family media empire by merging Viacom and CBS in 2019. She later renamed the company Paramount Global. Dana Barthélemy

