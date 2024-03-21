The ideal James Bond is an actor on the verge of superstardom, as cinematic history shows.

More people have walked on the Moon than have played James Bond. It's no wonder, then, that the suave secret agent with a license to kill is one of the most coveted roles in cinema. The casting of a new 007 still captures the public imagination, even now, when it is still only a rumor that the British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was offered the role.

There have been false rumors in the past. I still remember a non-story that the Australian model Finlay Light was chosen to play the new Bond in 1986.

Even before social media, the casting of James Bond has always been a subject of public intrigue. Before Sean Connery was cast in Dr No (1962), the Daily Express organized a competition to find the public's choice for the ideal Bond. The winner was model Peter Anthony, who won ahead of several other contenders, including stuntman Bob Simmons.

THE often told story That Cary Grant was offered the role by producer Albert Cubby Broccoli should be taken with some perspective. large dose of salt. At the time, the grant image fees were more than four times Dr. Nos' total distribution budget of $25,000.

Harry Saltzman, Broccolis' producing partner, told reporters that Michael Craig and Patrick McGoohan had been considered. And United Artists archives reveal that Broccoli and Saltzman saw the war film The Valiant (1962), but reported that Robert Shaw in that particular film did not impress any of us as James Bond. However, Shaw was later cast as an assassin in From Russia With Love (1963).

Two myths have accumulated around Connery's casting over the years. The first is that he was unknown when he was chosen. In fact, Connery was already a well-established television actor and had played significant supporting roles in films such as Another Time, Another Place (1958) and The Frightened City (1961) before getting the call.

Broccoli declared it was Connery's role in Disney's whimsical fantasy, Darby OGill and the Little People (1959), that put the actor on his radar.

The other myth is that Bonds creator Ian Fleming disapproved of Connery, considering him too tough and willing to play the suave secret agent. However, as Fergus Fleming's collection of letters from his uncle reveals, The man with the golden typewriter (2015), Fleming met and approved of Connery.

The writer confided to his confidante, Blanche Blackwell, that the man they chose for Bond, Sean Connery, is a real charmer who is quite unknown but a good actor with good looks and an adequate physique.

Next in line

Bond was the box office phenomenon of the 1960s, and when Connery decided it was time to step back after five films, finding a replacement was a lengthy process. Australian model George Lazenby, a virtual unknown whose only acting experience had been in television commercials for Frys chocolate, won the role thanks to his ability to stage convincing fight scenes.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) is the closest of the adaptations of Fleming's book, but it did not perform as well as the previous Bond films at the box office. Lazenby wore the can for his perceived failure: he was destined to be the old Bond.

American actor John Gavin, best known for playing Janet Leigh's boyfriend in Psycho (1960), signed on for Diamonds Are Forever (1971). Gavin had the right look and physique for the role and would have played Bond as a Brit.

However, United Artists was determined to get Connery back and made him an offer he couldn't refuse: 12.5% ​​of the distributor's net revenue with an initial cash advance of US$1,250,000 (983,050) and a agreement to produce two films by the actors. choice. No wonder Connery seems to be having so much fun in Diamonds Are Forever. Gavin was paid and released from his contract.

The casting of Live And Let Die (1973) proved controversial. United Artists wanted a well-known star and its records confirm that Clint Eastwood and Paul Newman were approached but neither were interested.

Ultimately, it was a choice between Burt Reynolds or Roger Moore. Saltzman would have preferred the former, but Broccoli violently opposed Burt Reynolds. Moore emerged as a compromise choice because he was the only actor they could agree on.

Moore was the first established star to play Bond, although his fame was on the small screen, as the dashing gentleman hero of The Saint (1962) and The Persuaders! (1971). He was also the oldest Bond at the time of casting. As a critic noted with forethought: “Roger Moore is 45 years old. I predict that he could now play James Bond until he is fifty. As he did in fact.

Moore's successor was another television actor, Irishman Pierce Brosnan, star of Remington Steele (1982). But when the network refused to release Brosnan from his contract, Timothy Dalton was a late replacement for The Living Daylights (1987) and License to Kill (1989). Brosnan finally got the role he said had eluded him nine years later in GoldenEye (1995). In this sense, he was the longest-running Bond in waiting.

Modern Bonds

Brosnan had been the bookies' favorite. On the other hand, his successor, Daniel Craig, whose most prominent role had been in the British gangster film Layer Cake (2004), was a surprise choice. His casting provoked something of a backlash from fans, claiming he was too short, too ugly and too blond for Bond.

There was even an online campaign, Craig doesn't link. However, the success of Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012) and three other blockbusters silenced the critics. One of the few Bonds to leave the series at a time of his choosing, Craig retired from Her Majesty's Secret Service with the five highest-grossing Bond films in the series' history.

So, with the exception of Lazenby and Moore, Bond producers generally cast an actor on the cusp of stardom. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, if the rumors prove true, would fit this model. He's not an unknown, but he's not exactly a superstar. And at 33, he would also be the youngest Bond since Lazenby, a significant consideration given that producers will want to sign the new Bond for at least three films.

