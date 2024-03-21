Bears' Jaylon Johnson says Caleb Williams 'can't bring that Hollywood stuff'

It seems a foregone conclusion that the Chicago Bears will draft Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Not only has Williams long been the heavy betting favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Bears, but days after trading former quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bears general manager Ryan Poles , head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron were prominently featured at the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner's Pro Day on Wednesday at USC.
New Bears receiver Keenan Allen, a friend of Williams' from their shared days in Los Angeles when Allen was with the Chargers, was also there, hugging Williams before the quarterback's on-field drills. But another rumored future high-profile teammate of Williams' star Bears cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, didn't take as welcoming a stance when asked about Williams during a recent appearance on FanDuel TV.
“You just have to humble yourself when you walk into the building,” Johnson said. “You can't bring that Hollywood thing into the building, especially not with guys who have played this game at a high level for consecutive years in the league. It's just something that guys like me, guys as [linebackers] Trémaine [Edmunds]T.J. [Edwards], Keenan Allen, we'll see through this. The stuff you did in college, the Hollywood stuff, it’s like you have to prove yourself.”
To be fair to Williams, who Colin Cowherd called an “original star in name and image” during the quarterback's interview on “The Herd” this week, he appears to be beloved by his former USC teammates .
And Johnson made it clear he would give Williams a chance if Williams made it to Chicago.
“At the end of the day, we want him to be the best he can be,” Johnson said. “Just learning who he is as a person and learning that deeper than all the Hollywood stuff you see, trying to get to know him and then from there knowing what drives him.”
For example, Johnson said if trash talk irritated Williams, it would be the Bears defense's job to criticize Williams in practice in order to toughen him up for games.
“It’s our job, it’s our duty as teammates, to make it better and make it stronger,” Johnson said.
Earlier in the offseason, Johnson appeared to be one of several Bears veterans hesitant to bring in a rookie quarterback to replace Fields, telling FOX Sports' Keyshawn Johnson on Johnson's podcast, “All Facts No Brakes “, that he thinks Fields needs more of a chance to “really develop” with the Bears.
“I think you just have to come in and say, ‘Well get rid of him, he’s not the answer,’ I don’t think that’s it,” Johnson said then. “I think it’s the easy way out.”
Regardless, the Bears have chosen their path, and so has Johnson, who signed a four-year, $76 million contract extension with the team earlier this offseason, ensuring he will be with Chicago ( and, apparently, Williams) in the long term.
