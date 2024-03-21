Entertainment
Kristen Wiig in a comedy of manners, circa 1969 Palm Beach Daily Local
Kristen Wiig stars as an aspiring socialite in 1969's Palm Beach in Palm Royale. (Érica Parise/Apple TV+/TNS)
Armed with a Southern accent, a tan and the fluffiest blonde wig available, Kristen Wiig plays an aspiring socialite who's both sunny and intriguing in the 10-episode manners comedy Palm Royale on Apple TV+ .
Set in 1969, she's a former pageant queen named Maxine Simmons who is in her fifties and desperate to be adopted by Florida's Palm Beach elite, so she exploits a tenuous marriage connection: her himbo airline pilot. he husband (Josh Lucas) is the nephew and sole heir of a Palm Beach grande dame, Norma Dellacourt (Carol Burnett), who is in a coma. With the old lady out of commission, Maxine borrows her last name and her material possessions and goes shopping.
William Thackeray played with similar themes in his 1848 novel Vanity Fair, about a social climber from modest means determined to break into high society, but it's a more difficult idea to tell when set in mid-20th century. Maxine is a stranger who wants to participate and the obvious question is why? What does she think will happen if she is granted entry? When she finally offers a one-line explanation, it is unconvincing and makes no sense. His determination is admirable, his ambitions hollow.
The group of wealthy, insular women she focuses on spend their days drinking by the country club pool. At the top of the rankings is the caftan-clad patrician snob played by Allison Janney, surrounded by her equally insufferable pals played by Leslie Bibb and Julia Duffy. Everyone's a viper, but Maxine is conspiring to become a useful pawn and she's not one to back down from threats from the gritted teeth of Palm Beach royalty.
Since my pageant days, I have maintained a posture of relentless positivity, she says casually. Other competitors would always underestimate me. Her delusional, indomitable spirit also involves elder abuse and writing bad checks amounting to $75,000, and the show can't decide whether it finds these things brave or horrible.
Laura Dern plays a wayward rich girl posing as a revolutionary who works at a feminist bookstore called Our Bodies, Our Shelves (I laughed) and she gets drawn into Maxine's shenanigans. The same goes for a country club bartender played by Ricky Martin (his performance as a guy quietly observing everything around him is the most nuanced thing in the series). They are ultimately won over by Maxine's positive spirit, but their inconsistent friendships are less about human connection than narrative expediency. The only black character in the ensemble, played by Amber Chardae Robinson, exists to roll his eyes at these involved Palm Beachers, but has no interest of his own. Burnett is strangely underused, but makes the most of her scenes when her character proves to be quite the equal of Maxine in the department of intrigue and connivance.
With Palm Royale, Hollywood's obsession with wealth and riches continues unabated. There's a fizzy delirium to the show that promises more fun than it is. It's a whirling (swirling?) dervish of meticulously high-end costumes and production designs, as Maxine leaps from one lie and scrambles madly to cover it up in the next. Her signature drink is a grasshopper, which looks delicious every time it arrives on a platter. At least showrunner Abe Sylvia (whose credits include Netflix's Dead to Me and the screenplay for The Eyes of Tammy Faye) is interested in the class idiosyncrasies specific to Palm Beach, unlike the recent Peacock. Apples never fall, which takes place in the same place.
You keep waiting for a larger story arc to emerge, but every piece of setting feels vampy and filling time until someone can figure out what this series is about, which makes the 10 episode length confusing. Occasionally, President Nixon is seen on a television in the background talking about the war in Vietnam, suggesting that the series is moving toward piquant observations about the emptiness of Palm Beach melodrama compared to reality. of the war. But no. Nothing like that happens. Social satire without bite or even point of view, Palm Royale is as insubstantial as the foam and foam left by waves on the beach.
Palm Royale 2 stars (out of 4)
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Nina Metz is a Tribune critic.
