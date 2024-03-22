Revitalization of Hollywood Boulevard includes wider sidewalks, bike lanes and bus lanes





After weeks of engaging the public to discuss plans to improve Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles city leaders today announced measures to improve pedestrian safety and mobility options in the area. At a news conference Thursday morning, City Council members Hugo Soto-Martinez and Nithya Raman, who represent the Hollywood area, announced that bike lanes, bus lanes, wider sidewalks and more Other safety improvements, such as crosswalks, would come to Hollywood Boulevard. The city aims to install the improvements by early 2025. “This project aims to make our community safer and transform the way residents, workers and visitors use Hollywood Boulevard,” Soto-Martinez said in a statement. He added: “We know that if people come here, they will eat here, shop here and spend their money here. By building Hollywood around people instead of cars, we can revitalize this iconic destination. The neighborhood is one of the city's most congested, and it remains to be seen whether Angelenos will abandon their cars to bike or walk. It would appear to be a good candidate for such a transformation due to the number of mixed-use residential developments there. On the other hand, attempts to add more bike lanes and pedestrian crossings in the city have drawn considerable backlash from motorists. In 2017, crews removed 9.4 miles of traffic lanes in Playa del Rey, sparking a backlash that saw the lanes restored months later. The same thing happened on a stretch of Culver Boulevard. Politically, it was a blow to much-criticized City Councilman Mike Bonin, who later apologized for the so-called “road diet,” a term coined by the project's supporters. “If you are one of the many people who have been embarrassed, arrived late for work, or missed a bedtime story with your little one, I am truly sorry,” said Bonin.. The current plan, known as “Access to Hollywood,” calls for introducing bike lanes from La Brea Avenue on the West Hollywood border to Fountain Avenue in Silver Lake. Bus lanes would be placed from Orange Drive to Gower Street, aiming to increase the efficiency and reliability of public transportation and give Angelenos more travel options. A central turning lane will also be introduced along most of the stretch to help alleviate delays caused by turning movements and make it easier for firefighters or police officers to respond to emergencies. These street improvements were necessary because of alarming traffic violence statistics along Hollywood Boulevard, officials said. Hollywood Boulevard is part of the city's “High Injury Network,” which accounts for 6 percent of city streets and 70 percent of pedestrian deaths and serious injuries. According to a survey conducted by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation for the Hollywood Blvd Safety and Mobility Project, approximately 87 percent of respondents said improving safety on Hollywood Boulevard was very important to them and 76 percent said said cars traveling at high speeds made them feel unsafe in the corridor. The project was primarily funded by an $8 million investment from Metro’s Active Transportation Program. Officials noted that the partnership between the city and Metro could serve as a model for implementing the HLA measure, which was recently approved by voters in the March 5 election. “Access to Hollywood” is part of a broader strategy in coming years to revitalize Hollywood, officials said, along with plans to increase the number of shelter beds, improve the shelter program unarmed intervention CIRCLE, building the first public toilets in Hollywood and helping new businesses thrive. The area. City News Service contributed to this report.

