'3 Body Problem' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Cast





Past work: “The Joy of Luck Club” Character specialty: Astrophysics How would you describe this show in 15 words or less? What happens when a young woman's actions and her fateful decision change the course of humanity. How would you describe your character? So I would say that Ye is a survivor of extreme trauma and she lost everything. As a result, she has learned a kind of adaptability, and she also experiences a bit of survivor's guilt. She's a mother. And at the same time, she believes she has the power to make change, and I think she's going about it in the best way possible. In her, she is still partly young Ye, because she was a prodigy, and that still exists in her. And this confidence in herself, that her decisions are the right ones and that she can make changes. Even if everything goes wrong, she can make changes. Did you read the books before signing up? I am here [in the U.S.], and have this American tunnel vision. So, I'm a philistine and I hadn't heard of a “three body problem” until Benny Wong, we were both in London, working on different projects, and he told me that he was working on it. And I was like, “What is this?” » But then I read the book. I had a Chinese coach who insisted that I read the book before we started filming, and he was very strict. But once I read it, I got a lot of copies for other people, because I really feel like it's accessible. And they made it even more accessible. I was really drawn to it and I love the books, even though I'm not, you know, I'm a nerd, but I'm not a science fiction fan at all. And what I learned from it is that time is elastic. Do you believe humanity will come into contact with intelligent extraterrestrial life? I believe everything is possible. You know, definitely before that, someone was saying something about aliens, and inside I was rolling my eyes and going, “Oh, yeah, that could happen.” » But now I'm a little more open to “anything is possible”. We don't know what's there. What we see, feel, hear and touch is not necessarily what is real. There are many more that we don't know about. How did you work with Zine Tseng to create the character? Zine had filmed his section first. His last day was my first day, so I received all of his images before we started. Basically, I experienced Zine before I even met her. So when I met her, it was like meeting a celebrity or meeting a different side of me. Honestly, she built the structure, she laid the foundation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/lists/3-body-problem-cast-character-guide/

