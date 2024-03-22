Fun, fashion, dancing and opera during spring break this weekend in the Vail Valley

Hawk's Nest Cabin is a fun place where young people ages 10-18 can relax and have fun after getting off the slopes of Beaver Creek.

Beaver Creek Resort/Courtesy photo

Spring Break at Beav'

Spring has arrived at Beaver Creek and the resort offers plenty of activities for all ages. Once you get off the slopes and remember, cookie time with free chocolate chip cookies is at 3 p.m. Head to the plaza level and ice rink to listen to live music in the afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, look for Vail Valley. the icon Helmut Fricker with his accordion and his alpine horn to have fun singing at length. Ken Carpenter will be on the plaza next to the rink doing free caricatures Friday and Saturday at 4 p.m.

New this year is Hawk's Nest Cabin, a place where young people aged 10 to 18 can relax and have fun. Look for special theme nights like Pizza Night this Friday.

On Saturday, Beaver Creek hosts a Fun Fest in the village with six carnival-style games and a prize tent. Guests have the opportunity to earn tokens and redeem them in the prize tent. In addition to the carnival games, there will be a children's story time with Ms. Gracie at Patagonia Kids and the Fossil Posse will be there with lots of fun prehistoric facts and various props showing you what roamed Eagle County years ago millions of years.

The Eager Beaver Scavenger Hunt is a fun activity you can do daily in Beaver Creek, but on Sundays it is guided between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Look for clues around Beaver Creek Village and have fun with family or new friends.

Also listen to live music on the patios of some of Beaver Creek's mountain restaurants this time of year. At 11:45 a.m., Mamie's will host live music throughout the afternoon on Friday and Saturday. On Sundays, at the Broken Arrow Café at the foot of Arrowhead, you'll find the trio Laughing Bones from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on Beaver Creek events, download the Beaver Creek Village app on your phone or visit BeaverCreek.com .

Funway Project

Project Funway is an annual fundraiser for the Eagle County Education Foundation. Funway Project/Courtesy photo

One of the Vail Valley's most creative fundraisers is the Funway Project, which returns once again this Saturday to Dobson Arena in Lionshead. The arena is completely transformed into a fashion show and party venue.

The 13th annual event brings back the models, catwalk, drums, hair and makeup, celebrity judges and no-fabric fashion, all to benefit the Eagle County Education Foundation (EFEC).

Celebrity judge Mondo Guerra will be returning, he was a finalist on “Project Runway” and won “Project Runway All Stars” during season 1. Other celebrity judges include Elaine Kelton, Jamie Pitt Miller, Elizabeth Armstrong, Reed Eberly and Rebeca Hanrahan.

Creativity is at its peak as students and adults create incredible designs made from everything but fabric. It's amazing how much work goes into the outfits and it's great that it involves local young people, parents and anyone up to the task of creating something unique. There are three categories: Adults (19 years and over), Adolescents (13-18 years) and Youth (12 years and under).

The auction items are already available on the website. Want a getaway? There are trips to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a trip to Maui, Hawaii, or a stay in Palisade wine country. Golf outings, jewelry from Karats and Golden Bear, clothing and things everyone needs like car washes, eye exams and more are up for grabs. If you can't attend the event, this silent auction is a great way to continue supporting the cause, so check out the silent auction link on the event website.

The mission of the Education Foundation of Eagle County (EFEC) is to support public education and the intellectual and emotional needs of students, with a particular focus on academic programs for enrichment, mental health support, and student effort. aimed at attracting and retaining the best teachers.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and continues until approximately 9:30 p.m. It's great fun and a treat for the whole family to see all the creativity. There are so many locals participating that you're sure to know a model, designer, judge, drum member or all of the above. For ticket and event information, visit ProjectFunway.org .

BODY TRAFFICKING in Vilar

BODYTRAFFIC performs at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this Friday. Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

BODYTRAFFIC, a Los Angeles-based dance troupe, returns to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday with four incredible works to dazzle audiences. The first piece, “Blue Until June,” features choreography by Trey McIntyre to music by Etta James. Take a musical journey through his extensive career and watch the dancers' movements tell even more of the story of his music.

After intermission, prepare to discover a brand new work co-commissioned by the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “The Act of Becoming” features the choreography of Fernando Hernando Magadan to the music of Ravel’s “Bolro.” Be the first audience to see this transformation-focused work. The final piece is “Danke Shoen (Excerpt from Rooster)” and was created for the Barak Marshall Dance Theater Company and premiered at the Israeli Opera in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2009.

Reserved seats start at $58 and there is a special student price for those 22 and under $25. This show is also part of the Pick 3/5/8 Winter Ticket Package where the more shows you buy, the more you save. Go to VilarPAC.org to learn more.

Queer Ski Weekend in Vail

Head to the slopes for the Vail Queer Ski Weekend. Mountain Pride website/Courtesy photo

Head to the slopes for Vail Queer Ski Weekend where Mountain Pride will host a weekend of inclusion, diversity and visibility for the LBGTQ+ community. The weekend begins Friday evening with a kickoff party at Two Arrows Café and Bar in Vail Village at 6 p.m. for Coffee & Connect, followed by dancing and partying at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, many activities are offered on and off the mountain. From kick-off at 9am in Lionshead at the base of the Eagle Bahn Gondola (#19) and skiing and snowboarding from 10am until a Smokin' Views BBQ at 12:30pm at Chair 4 Deck, make sure you new friends and enjoy. the day on the hill. Mountain Pride has partnered with Reconnect to offer a low-key space for people to grill and relax while supplies last.

At 3 p.m., gather for a group photo and a Pride Run on the Pride Trail. Meet at the top of the Pride Trail at 3 p.m. for the group photo, then head down the mountain to Pride Aprs at 4 p.m. at the Tavern on the Square in Lionshead. Enjoy free entrees and 20% off your tab, courtesy of Tavern on the Square.

Stick around for the Glitter and Ice Party at Chasing Rabbits at 10 p.m. Denver's favorite dance party, YES PLEASE, brings the vibe. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Chasing A. abbitsVail.com .

On Sunday, have fun with the Slopes & Sequins Drag Brunch at Vintage Restaurant in Vail Village. With three shows to choose from at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., you can go down the hill before or after. Make your reservations now and for more information on the weekend's festivities, visit MountainPride.org .

Metropolitan Opera Live in HD: Romeo and Juliet

See New York's Metropolitan Opera bring the opera “Romeo and Juliet” to the big screen at Chasing Rabbits in Vail on Saturday. Metropolitan Opera website: Live in HD

When you think of a ski town, you don't usually think of the opera, but now you can see and hear some of the classic Chasing Rabbits in Vail Village thanks to a partnership with the Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD.

Come see soprano Nadine Sierra as Juliet and tenor Benjamin Bernheim as Romeo as they bring to life the story of star-crossed lovers in this work by William Shakespeare. The duo is surrounded by a wonderful cast of characters such as baritone Will Liverman and tenor Frederick Ballentine as the archers Mercutio and Tybalt, mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as the mischievous pageboy Stphano, and bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Brother Laurent. For those of you who are Bravo! Fans of the Vail Music Festival, you'll recognize Met Music Director Yannick Nzet-Sguin's name at the podium as he leads one of the most romantic scores in the repertoire.

Come early as this is a daytime show in New York. Doors will open at Chasing Rabbits at 10:30 a.m. and the show will begin at 10:55 a.m. General admission tickets are $35 plus fees and set up for the day, the show and intermission will last until approximately 3 p.m. h. For more information, visit ChasingRabbitsVail.com .