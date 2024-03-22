Blade Runner Actor Emmet Walsh Dies of Cardiac Arrest





article Actor M. Emmet Walsh, known to fans as a star in films like “Blade Runner” and “Blood Simple,” has died. He was 88 years old. His manager confirmed the news of the actor's death to the Associated Press on Thursday. Walsh died Tuesday of cardiac arrest at a hospital in St. Albans, Vermont. Appearing in more than 230 roles during his career, the actor often played good ol' boys with bad intentions, as he did in one of his rare starring roles as a crooked Texas private detective in the Coen brothers' debut film, the 1984 neo-noir “Simple Blood.” Joel and Ethan Coen said they wrote the role of Walsh, who would win the inaugural Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Actor for the role. In the 1982 film “Blade Runner,” he also plays a hardline police captain who brings Harrison Ford out of retirement to hunt down cyborgs. Born Michael Emmet Walsh, Walsh grew up on Lake Champlain in Swanton, Vermont, just a few miles from the Canada-US border. Walsh slowly began making film appearances in 1969 with a small role in “Alice's Restaurant”, and did not begin taking leading roles until almost a decade later, when he was in his forties , getting his breakthrough with 1978's “Straight Time,” in which he played Dustin Hoffman's smug and foul-mouthed parole officer. RELATED: WWE wrestler Virgil dies at 61 Of Irish descent, he also had roles in other notable films and television series, including the 1979 Steve Martin comedy “The Jerk”, and as a doctor examining the prostate in the 1985 vehicle Chevy Chase Fletch.” Most recently, he played Mr. Proofroc in “Knives Out,” directed by Rian Johnson. Johnson was among those who paid tribute to Walsh on social media. “Emmet came with 2 things: a copy of his credits, which was a list of modern classics in small print, single-spaced, double-column, which filled an entire page, and two-dollar bills which he handed out to the whole team.” Johnson tweeted . “'Don't spend it and you'll never be broke.' Absolute legend.” This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.

