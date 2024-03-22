Hollywood Boulevard to widen sidewalks, bus lanes and bike lanes – NBC Los Angeles





Los Angeles officials announced they would add wider sidewalks, bus lanes and protected bike lanes to Hollywood Boulevard, making it a safer place for those walking and navigating the street. The “Access to Hollywood” initiative aims to revitalize one of Los Angeles' most popular places to walk and visit, but also one of its most dangerous. According to authorities, 56 people died in 53 accidents over a decade, the majority on foot or on bicycles. Jason Bautista, who works at the Thai Development Community Center in Hollywood, says the street is vital to the city, but has been overrun by car traffic. Hollywood Boulevard serves as a lifeline for our community but has been dominated by high-speed cars, Bautista said. Officials hope that redesigning Hollywood Boulevard and adding these safety features will make the city less car-dependent and more pedestrian-friendly. If you're like me, you walk around town, you ride your bike around town. I even skateboard around the city, but we know the streets can often be very dangerous, said Los Angeles City Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez. Soto-Martinez says the new bike lanes will start from La Brea Fountain Avenues while bus lanes will be added from Orange Drive to Gower Street. 216 street parking spaces will be lost, but officials say many more will be gained. This plan takes a holistic approach to creating a Hollywood Boulevard worthy of its famous namesake and is a testament to what we can do when we work together as partners, said Clare Eberle, transportation planning associate at the Los Department of Transportation. Angeles. Officials say the changes will add at least one to five minutes to drivers' travel time, but bus travel times will improve. Metro will pay the $8 million cost with the goal of completing the project by the first half of 2025.

