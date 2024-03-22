Award-winning Dizzy Deliveries confirmed for new series on RTjr in April – About RT





Exclusive episode released to celebrateWorld Down Syndrome Day Award-winning childrenseriesDizzying deliveriesis back, with a first season on 15thApril on RTjr with all episodes available to watch on theRT readerfrom there. After the phenomenal response to the first series, the captivating world ofDizzying deliveriesreturns with new episodes full of adventure, fun and laughter. Dizzying deliveriesis the first television show to use the Lmh keyword signing system. He recently won a prestigious Clio Award at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Lmh is used by children and adults with Down syndrome, autism and communication difficulties to support their communication and self-expression. As the drama unfolds in each episode, the Lmh signs come to life, as Joe, the former delivery boy, hilariously attempts to deliver his packages. Featuring children using Lmh, they assist Joe in his chaotic and fun adventures.Dizzying deliverieshelps audiences add Lmh to their own vocabulary in a fun and immersive way. The second series will contain thirteen episodes, directed by the BAFTA award-winning writer and director.Nia Ceidiog(whose credits include Fireman Sam and Something Special with Mr. Tumbles for Cbeebies) with theme music fromMaria Doyle KennedyAndKieran Kennedy. This season features stunning appearances from famous Irish faces including singer-songwriter Mundy, chef JP McMahon, Special Olympics gold medalist Timothy Morahan and horticulturist Diarmuid Gavin. Today, to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, a special gift is reserved for fans ofDizzying deliveries– you can watch a full broadcast of the brand new series on RTjr YouTube! The exclusive episode is full of music and fun, and there's also an appearance from singer Mundy! Link to Youtube Series 1 ofDizzying deliveriesbroke new ground in Irish broadcasting. It quickly became a beloved part of the television program and the most watched RTjr commission on RT Player. Young viewers loved the show, especially families of loved ones with developmental disabilities and communication needs. Importantly, the show has also involved children who don't have these needs but are fans of Joe and his robot sidekick Ozzy and his boss Aisling. Dizzying deliveriesis produced by award-winning production company Macalla Teoranta, responsible for Home School Hub as well as several award-winning feature films fromGet up and Frankon Ireland's entry to the 2020 Oscars,A monster. Jointly funded by Coimisin na Men and RT, the series has been shortlisted for a Royal Television Society award in 2023. Speaking ahead of the new series,Suzanne Kelly, group head of children's and young people's content at RT, said: RTjr is excited to be part of Dizzy Delivery's exciting and important journey. As we begin the premiere of Season 2 on RTjr & RT Player, I am reminded of the profound impact our show has had.Help tobreak down barriers to open new avenues of communication with signature lmh, each episode is a testament to the power of inclusion and possibility. This is public service television at its best. Joe, Aisling, Ozzy and of course the real stars, the children, make you laugh, learn.and joy.We are proud to play a role in helping this talented production team bring Dizzy Deliveries 2 to our screens. Mand Cullen, director ofLmhsaid of Dizzying deliveriesThe Lmh signature TV show has been a dream come true for families, children who use Lmh and everyone in their communities! It's a huge hit with families, schools, preschools and anyone who loves learning Lmh signs in a fun way with Joe, Aisling, Ozzy and friends.Families who use Lmh signs at home have told us how many people watch Dizzy Delivery and now use Lmh signs at school, preschool, playing sports and in the community, which contributes to fun, friendship and inclusion for all.Dizzy Deliveries Series 2 will give us more adventures, more excitement and more signatures Lmh, we can't wait!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://about.rte.ie/2024/03/21/award-winning-dizzy-deliveries-confirmed-for-a-new-series-on-rtejr-this-april/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos