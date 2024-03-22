Entertainment
Ready to talk about Hollywood's kids?
Is there still time take the protection of Hollywood's children seriously?
Don't get me wrong, I'm incredibly grateful forCalm on set and hats off to Max for spreading it. In my eight years of writing this column and screaming to the heavens about Hollywood's child labor disaster, it's This is the very first time that the subject has sparked debate. Any of them at all.
And this through the ups and downs of the #MeToo movement. People are outraged to learn about Dan Schneider now. . . although much of this was reported in 2018 when he was ousted by Nickelodeon, resulting in headlines such as:
Article on deadlines at the time included the phrase, Among other things, I heard that multiple complaints of abusive behavior against Schneider had been filed by members of his staff.
You would think that abusive behavior in a workplace with many children would set off some pretty loud alarm bells that would then force us to ask and answer broader questions.
But no, Schneider was sidelined. Problem solved, and it wasn't a matter that anyone needed to worry about beyond that.
Child exploitation still wasn't something anyone needed to worry about when Jennette McCurdy wrote a book that stayed at the top of the bestseller list for a year in which she detailed her journey through an industry that seemed designed to strip me of every trace of humanity. his childhood. In the process, he also shared stories of creepy behavior from Schneider.
No, even a national bestseller couldn't spark any Gee, maybe that's something we should look at sentiments in the industry.
So I'm very happy that something has finally sparked a little interest in the subject. But I'm still not entirely satisfied with the reaction.
As I've mentioned hundreds of times, we use child labor here, and we use it a lot. Encouraging children to sacrifice their childhood to work professionally within a community that, on its best days, is not exactly known for its exceptional moral clarity.
While the offenses reported on the show deserve all the scorn and outrage they receive, it's a bit like witnessing how a thief during a bank robbery behaved inappropriately with some of the hostages. The fact that he did this should be condemned and punished, but the answer is not just to have wiser bank robbers.
If you're looking for infractions, this is all infractions. Children should not work full time and live on film sets. The best version is terrible for them. The average version will attract every type of thug on Earth looking to make money from parents desperate to promote their children. And you don't even have to go to the worst for it to be horrible.
There is no good system of child labor.
If you read a headline like Auto Industry Reveals Use of Child Labor, it wouldn't take much to provoke outrage. You wouldn't have to wait to find out how the foremen behaved.
Here is a real history of last year
You don't need to read more than that to get angry. Just learning that the meat processing industry employs children in its factories triggers investigations, congressional hearings, fines, and more. (And this is what happened last year, although the practice unfortunately continues.)
There aren't any as long as guardians are on set and have healthy options when it comes to craft services.
There have been very few studies (if any?) on the effects on children working full time in Hollywood. The industry that employs them does not seem very interested in systematically studying their impact on its employees. I do not know why. . . .
Here is my complete academic study. Read every memoir ever written by an actor that deals with a childhood spent on movie sets and show me just one of them where it doesn't sound like a total fucking hellscape. It's like the kind of environment where, if you could separate the lust for fame, you wouldn't be absolutely horrified if your next door neighbor told you he was putting his kids through something like that.
And these memories are those written by the winners! Below are those who stumble, exist on the fringes for God knows how long, but never quite make it. If the realities of child stars are terrifying, the realities of children also locked up in Barham with their demented parents/managers are no walk in the park, and no one even watches what's going on there.
In all likelihood, this wave of indignation will fade without anything changing. “Nickelodeon can't sideline Dan Schneider anymore, then”. . . crisis resolved! But the interest in this subject, along with McCurdy's book, shows how powerful this fury can be. It will come back, and things would be much better for everyone if we could actually say that we are doing something about this problem.Beforethe firestorm returns.
Child labor isn't going to be driven out of Hollywood any time soon, but there's a lot more we can do to clean out the stables. Once again, here is my three-point plan:

