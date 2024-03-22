Radu Jude nails 2024ExBulletin



It's easy to feel overwhelmed these days, stuck in an ever-changing economy, bombarded by social media shouting, surrounded by angry people who sincerely believe their worst instincts are leading them to the truth. This is the world in 2024, and yet I don't know a single American filmmaker who has managed to capture it on screen.

I can think of a Romanian. His name is Radu Jude, a world-class troublemaker whose rowdy films remind me of everyone from Jean-Luc Godard and John Waters to Lenny Bruce. His latest film, Don't expect too much from the end of the world, is a freewheeling provocation, a black-comic road movie that cannonballs into the madness of our times. Clocking in at a decidedly boring two hours and 40 minutes, the film crackles with brains, obscenity, political anger, and jokes that made me laugh out loud.

Shot mainly in high-contrast black and white, the film follows a day in the life of Angela (Ilinca Manolache), a thirty-something, underpaid production assistant on a film about workplace safety made for an Austrian multinational. Almost as soon as she wakes up, she frantically travels around Bucharest to pre-select people who have suffered work accidents for the film.

Constantly stuck in traffic jams with their horns blaring, Angela blasts heavy metal, blows bubble gum and fends off men who say obscene things to her. There is a lot of. She constantly receives calls on a cell phone whose ringtone, ironically, is a cheesy digital version of “Ode to Joy,” the official anthem of the European Union.

On top of everything else, Angela takes her mother to visit the family plot at a cemetery, stops for a quick backseat with her boyfriend, and rushes to the airport to pick up one of his company, Doris Goethe, a smug Austrian marketing executive. by the great German actress Nina Hoss, whose nastiness is matched by a beautiful cut. Way too smart for her job, Angela frequently stops to record hilariously filthy TikToks as her male alter ego, Bobita, a gleefully sexist, racist, pro-Putin gasbag whose stupidity she satirizes.

Now, on one level, Jude is taking advantage of Angela's day to look at Romania with a keen, wandering eye, pulling his camera away from the action to show us dilapidated streets and billboards full of false promises of fit bodies and high-tech prosperity. Meanwhile, the characters we meet tend to be rude, mean, bigoted, and struggling to survive in a poor and corrupt economy. In a stunning silent sequence, Jude shows us the dozens of memorials dedicated to people who were killed on a single stretch of poorly designed road. It is a metaphor for Romania itself.

Yet even as he highlights his own country's failures, he reminds us that one of the reasons Romania is poor is that richer countries exploit the country's low wages and cheap natural resources. When Angela asks Doris if it's true that her company cuts down all the forests in Romania to make its products, Doris responds flat out. Area of ​​interest: I don't know, she said. It's not my department.

In his previous films, Jude has explored the way our lives are shaped by images, delving deeper into how those images are created. He does that here too, even intercutting Angela's story with a real-life 1981 film about a female taxi driver, also named Angela, from the communist era. This makes us think about the parallels between the lives of the two Angelas. Are things really better today?

The film builds to a tour de force in the finale, a 20-minute single shot in which we watch Angela's colleagues film an interview with a man in a wheelchair who talks about his workplace accident. Jude lets us see the story of the man being manipulated by filmmakers to serve commercial interests antithetical to his own.

Addressing everything from Zoom calls to action movies to reflexive anti-Semitism, Don't expect too much from the end of the world is about nothing less than the way we live now. Although obviously heightened, the emotional contours of Angela's story will be familiar to viewers here. She's caught in a system that she finds oppressive and hateful, and yet, despite all her anger, she doesn't know how to change it. She can only make fun of it on TikTok.