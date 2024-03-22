Blade Runner actor Mr. Emmet Walsh dies aged 88





American actor Mr. Emmet Walsh, who starred in hit films including Blade Runner And Single Blood during his six-decade career, died at the age of 88. The veteran star died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, a statement from his manager Sandy Joseph confirmed. Walsh was known for playing various roles during his career, including Harrison Ford's LAPD boss in Ridley Scotts 1982. Blade Runner and an unscrupulous private detective in Ethan Coens Single Blood two years later. He also played Dermot Mulroney's on-screen father in The wedding of my best friend, which starred Julia Roberts; and Dustin Hoffman's belligerent parole officer to Normal time. He also starred alongside Ryan O'Neal and Barbra Streisand in the 1972 hit What's up doc?; as well as appearing in 1977 Slapshot with Paul Newman and The moron in 1979 with Steve Martin. His body of work includes 119 films and 250 television productions, with recent roles including that of an elderly security guard in Rian Johnson's murder mystery comedy. Knives out with Daniel Craig at the helm. Born in New York, Walsh made his film debut in Restaurant Alices in 1969, but rose to prominence with larger roles, notably in the Oscar-winning drama Ordinary people with Mary Tyler Moore in 1980, and prison drama Brubaker alongside Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman the same year. A year later, he played in Reds with Warren Beatty and Diane Keaton; Creatures in 1986 with Dee Wallace and Billy Zane; Raising Arizona in 1987 with Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter; 1988s Milagro Beanfield's War with Ruben Blades and Christopher Walken, and the same year he starred in Clean and sober with Michael Keaton. Most recently he starred alongside Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock and Samuel L Jackson in A time to kill And Calvary with Brendan Gleeson and Chris Odowd. Walsh became a familiar face on television and on Broadway, making his debut in Does the tiger wear a tie? in 1969 with Al Pacino and Hal Holbrook. He also starred in a Tennessee Williams theater production. Sweet bird of youth, Arthur Miller All my sons and Sam Shepard's cover of Buried child at the National Theater in London. The actor was born as Michael Emmet Walsh, but became known as Mr. Emmet Walsh because of a “union stipulation that prevented him from using his first name,” Joseph said. Walsh is survived by his niece Meagan Walsh, his nephew Kevin Walsh and his great-nephews, Emmet and Elliot. Source: Press Association

