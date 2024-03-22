Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reveal their son Zehaan's face during Umrah. Watch | Bollywood





Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have finally revealed the face of their first child, Zehaan. The couple chose the occasion of Umrah for the special reveal. Zehaan beamed with joy as his parents captured him on camera. (Also read Gauahar Khan: 'I would have been the next superstar if Rocket Singh had released today') Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan reveal the face of their son Zehaan Zehaan's face revealed On Thursday, Gauahar took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of her and Zaid holding Zehaan. They smiled at him as he looked at the camera. He wore a crisp white outfit, like his father, while Gauahar was seen in a black burqa. She also shared a video of the camera zooming in on Zehaan's face, who looked excited and elated. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Gauahar wrote in the caption, “Just wanted to give our little prince the world's first Salaam from the house of the Almighty! May he be satisfied with our SonShine! Amine. Our Zehaan (black heart and earth emoticons). Request for continued positivity, love and blessings for him. Lots of love. She also added the hashtags of Makkah (Mecca), 10 months (since birth), blessings, love, My Zehaan and First Umrah among others, along with a yellow heart and dua (prayer) emojis. Actor Kishwer Merchant commented on Gauahar's post, Such Cuteness (black heart emojis). Mahi Vij also wrote in the comments: Alley my prince Mashallah (black heart emoji). She also shared the video on her Instagram Stories. MashaAllah Zehu cute, commented Awez Darbar. Gautam Rode also left red heart emojis in the comments. About Gauahar and his family Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with their first child on May 10, 2023. Announcing the baby's arrival, Gauahar had posted: “It's a boy As salaam u alaikum, the beautiful world, says our little one little one. Arrived May 10. “2023 to make us understand what happiness really means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. The grateful and laughing new parents, Zaid and Gauahar. “ Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship quickly turned into love. In December 2022, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video. The fun video read, “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah, seek all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey.”

