Malaysian actor Jason Chan wanted to be a Power Ranger so much he 'broke' a contract with Disney
Power Rangers is a massive franchise with a a legacy spanning decades. So, given the opportunity to play it, how much would we sacrifice?
For Malaysian actor Jason Chan, who played the Green Samurai Ranger (Cameron “Cam” Watanabe) in Power Rangers Ninja Storm (2003), he broke a contract with Disney for the role.
Talk to Yahoo Southeast Asia At Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) last December, the 52-year-old recalled that he was doing a show on Playhouse Disney when he was cast – and the Disney gig was the first job he landed after leaving drama school.
He said: But, of course, I wanted to act. So when the Power Rangers showed up, it really clashed. They fired at the same time.
Since he had to break a contract for the role, Chans' agent asked him if he really wanted it. After all, this could also affect his future opportunities or result in his being typecast.
Chan shared, I told my agent sheepishly, this may sound weird to you, but as a kid, from a very young age, I wanted to be a hero, like a superhero. I just want to play a superhero once in my life. Is it bad?
Once his decision was made, Chan and his agent had to call the Disney teams in Los Angeles and Hong Kong, along with their lawyers, and it was a really awkward moment.
I was told to just say the word. She (her agent) said you'd be asked one question: Do you want to do Power Rangers? And then you will answer yes or no. That's it. Don't say anything else.
No guesses on Chan's response. However, being a Power Rangers hasn't necessarily opened many doors, he admitted.
Power Rangers Impacted Acting Career
His co-star, Adam Tuominen (who played the Crimson Thunder Ranger, Hunter Bradley) agreed that taking on the role sort of put us behind because the series wasn't broadcast in Australia due to censorship laws.
This also had an impact on my career going smoothly, as he had already appeared in TV shows and theater productions. So it was difficult to come back because they had withdrawn from the industry in Australia at that time.
The 44-year-old Australian actor told Yahoo's SGCC: “And I was even asked to come back to a few shows that I did before I got Power Rangers, and I couldn't do it because I Was locked into the contract for Power Rangers.
Tuominen revealed that they were asked to come back to do the sequel, Dino Thunder, but a few of us said no.
Looking back, I think maybe Dino Thunder with all of us as actors could have been interesting, he thought.
When asked why he turned down the opportunity, he said, “For me, it was the fact that my agent told me not to take (the role) initially, and that stuck in my mind. head. When I took him on, he left me as his agent.
Chan added: “People don't say, 'Oh, you're a Power Ranger.' You must be an incredible actor. Come do this or that. But it was always a topic of conversation. It was always a way to instantly break the ice.
That said, the experience was special for Chan, and the cast and crew became a close-knit family. He also felt it was worth it when people recognized him as the Green Samurai Ranger from their childhood and shared how happy they were watching him.
Getting arrested at LAX customs
For Tuominen, the global impact of Power Rangers and the way it spans decades is what gives it meaning.
He shared with Glenn and I that the last time we caught up was in the United States. He had a convention there. We're having a drink somewhere, and he's like, Seriously, what other show would you be able to travel the world on 20 years later and meet fans?
There aren't many, you know? There are some really great shows where people would do that, and they have them. But you know, Power Rangers has taken us all over the world.
Tuominen even shared a funny anecdote about how he was stopped by customs at LAX because of his Ranger helmet. He explained that as a valuable possession, he always brings it in his carry-on bag – instead of checking it in – to avoid damaging it.
He recalled with a laugh: “So I was doing it, and I got stopped and someone said, Well, take a look at what's in this bag. I had to open the bag and take out the helmet, and off they went, I knew that was it. I knew it was you. You are a Power Ranger!
I was like, yeah, yeah. Can I put on my shoes now?
Let's celebrate our 20th anniversary
The series celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and for Tuominen, the craziest part of the Power Rangers journey is seeing the impact it has after all this time and meeting fans at conventions across the world.
He said: “To now be able to come here and go to different countries and meet all these fans who have been touched by what we've done on this show is probably what keeps me going. »
It makes me feel like I’m still a bit of an actor too. When the jobs aren't there we can at least do some scams and talk about something we did 20 years ago.
“I think I only realize now, 20 years later, how special it is,” Chan added, and recounted how he spoke of a walk along Marina Bay Sands a few years ago when he noticed adults following him.
He wasn't sure what they wanted, thinking maybe they wanted to steal something, but all they wanted was to take a picture with him.
Chan remarked: “It seemed special to me because, like we said, there aren't many things that survive that long. There aren't many things that affect you in a certain way.
