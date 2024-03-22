Elizabeth Berkley makes peace with 'Showgirls' at Academy screening:





A full room of 1,200 people Showgirls Lovers gave three standing ovations to the film's star Elizabeth Berkley during her presentation of the much-maligned, then beloved, 1995 camp classic at a screening at the Academy Museum's David Geffen Theater on Wednesday. Berkley, 49, looked radiant as she addressed the audience in glittery eyeshadow and a tailored tuxedo. She noted in his remarks she asked her agent after being cast Showgirls if there was a chance, she could be nominated for an Oscar for this role. “Every girl in Hollywood fought for this role,” she said. “So it wasn’t a strange thing to ask.” “So tonight I’d like to thank the Academy…the Museum,” Berkley said to cheers from the audience. Berkeley, visibly moved, told the crowd that Showgirls “At that time I really pushed the boundaries that have now been embraced – not misunderstood but truly embraced. And I am very grateful that the film has found its place not only in your hearts, but especially in the LGBTQ community. His remarks brought the crowd to its feet again. “You guys were left out of the movie,” she continued, and then broke down in tears, stopping as the crowd applauded through the silence. “You always believed, just like me, and for that I am eternally grateful.” She closed her speech by moving to the center of the stage and performing her character Nomi Malone's scissor hand dance move, then blowing a kiss to the audience. Showgirls was director Paul Verhoeven and screenwriter Joe Eszterhas' follow-up after the runaway success of 1992. Primary instinct. It was envisioned as a realistic version of the real and sometimes dangerous lives of Las Vegas entertainers. Some of the film's strangest moments — including one character's reference to eating dog food — are taken from real-life interviews with Vegas dancers conducted by Eszterhas, the writer revealed on THRIt is It happened in Hollywood podcast. The end result was trashed by critics, who reserved their best words for Berkley, calling out the 21-year-old newcomer – whose main previous credit was the teen sitcom Saved by the bell – “irritating” and “a bimbo”. Showgirls was nominated for 13 Golden Raspberry Awards – a record that still stands – and won seven. It exploded at the box office, grossing only $20 million on a $45 million budget and ending the career from Berkley as quickly as it had started. However, the film, unintentionally hilarious and always entertaining, has managed to retain its audience over the years thanks to home video releases and midnight screenings.

