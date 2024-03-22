Elton John and Bernie Taupin receive the prestigious Gershwin Prize from the Library of Congress





WASHINGTON (AP) Mr Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin were honored with the prestigious Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, making a point of emphasizing that their musical legacy is in harmony with their philanthropy, particularly the Elton John AIDS Foundation. If you succeed, you must give back. That was my mantra in 1980, when I got sober, and it's been my mantra ever since, John told The Associated Press Wednesday evening. Accompanied by Taupin and dressed in a resplendent pink suit, John, who celebrates his 76th birthday on March 25, also gave his views on the enduring appeal of their music. The songs last because they cover different territories. Philadelphia Freedom is not like Burn Down the Mission, and Daniel is not like Saturday Nights Alright for Fighting. Taupin added: Our palette is full of colors. The evening's entertainment consisted of a range of musical styles performed by a group of renowned artists, including Garth Brooks, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, Annie Lennox and host Billy Porter. A television version is scheduled to air April 8 on PBS. Metallica ignited the stage with a powerful rendition of Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding from John-Taupin's iconic album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, igniting the atmosphere with their high-octane energy. After a stirring rendition of Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word, former Gershwin Prize winner Garth Brooks triumphantly tipped his hat, drawing a thunderous ovation from the audience. Brandi Carlile delighted in her rendition of Madman Across the Water, and the crowd was swept away by Maren Morris' captivating performance of I Guess Thats Why They Call It the Blues. Last year's winner, Joni Mitchell, took to the stage alongside Lennox and Carlile for the fitting rendition of Im Still Standing. At the end of the evening, four illustrious Gershwin Prize winners shared the spotlight as John and Taupin joined Mitchell and Brooks in this esteemed club. Perhaps the most energetic performance of the evening belonged to Jacob Lusk of the band Gabriels. He launched into a dynamic rendition of Bennie and the Jets, captivating the crowd, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sen. Tim Scott, bringing them to their feet as they swayed and sang along . Before Lennox launched into The Border Song, she praised John's unwavering commitment to fighting the AIDS epidemic, describing it as immeasurable. He seems very comfortable with his fame and he has used it in a way that has made huge differences globally in really meaningful areas, where HIV and AIDS is a huge, huge challenge . And yet Elton was doing it and still is, saving lives, Lennox said on the red carpet. Following the honor bestowed by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, John treated the audience to a three-song performance, featuring Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters, Saturday Nights Alright for Fighting and Your Song, with Taupin alongside him on piano . Created in 2007, the Gershwin Prize has already recognized icons such as Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell and Carole King. . Source: job

