Review: The Queen of My Dreams tells an ambitious multi-generational story linked by a Bollywood romance
- The queen of my dreams
- Directed by Fawzia Mirza
- Written by Fawzia Mirza
- Featured Amrit Kaur, Nimra Bucha, Hamza Haq
- Classification PG; 97 minutes
Even the most casual Bollywood fans will know the iconic song, The queen of my dreams from the hit 1969 film Aradhana. The film starred Bollywood icons Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, in all their beehive, glossy-lipped glory. It featured a plot in which Tagore plays both the lover and mother to father and son characters played by Khanna in a dual role. The song continues to be sung by Romeos today, especially when they are very public in displaying their affection.
The title and spirit of Fawzia Mirza's first feature film borrow from the English translation of the song's title: The queen of my dreams. Dirty movie began as a one-character play that they performed, then embarked on a ten-year journey to transform. first as a short then as a feature film. In the meantime, Mirza made several other short films, including Noor and Layla, Syed Family Christmas Eve Game Night And Tata.
Maybe it’s about living too long with a project. Or maybe it's a story that doesn't transfer so easily from one medium to another. While the queen of my dreams works in some places, it's too disjointed a story to truly immerse the viewer in the technicolor universe. It's an ambitious project, an attempt to tell a multi-generational story of faith, culture, queer and diasporic identities, all tied together by a mother and her daughters' love of Bollywood romance. But this homage also makes the film drag.
Too many movies on your to-watch list? Here are the best films of 2023
The story begins with Azra (Amrit Kaur), a young queer Muslim woman from Toronto who wants to become an actress, much to the dismay of her mother Mariam (Nimra Bucha). Mariam, a devout Muslim, disapproves of her daughter's life choices, including living with her roommate Rachel (Kya Mosey); it's never made clear, but we get the feeling that Mariam may know that Rachel is, in fact, Azra's girlfriend. Stuck in the middle of the mother-daughter duo is Hassan (Hamza Haq), a gentle man who knows how to soothe his wife and daughter.
However, during a trip to Karachi, Pakistan, Hassan died suddenly. Azra makes an emergency trip with her brother Zahid (Ali A. Kazmi) and negotiates her grief with her mother's refuge within the strictures of their faith. This return trip to Pakistan triggers a flashback to a fictional Karachi in the 1960s, where a young Mariam (played by Kaur, in a dual role) is courted by Hassan (again Haq).
We see the events that transformed the young and boisterous Mariam, who cared nothing for social conventions, into Mariam-the-mother, who eventually submits to her new life in Nova Scotia. Hassan, a doctor, and Mariam move to Canada to raise their children Azra (played as a teenager by Ayana Manji) and Zahid (still Kazmi), we learn from another series of flashbacks. This is where the first cracks between mother and daughter begin to appear.
The movie idea probably worked on paper. The casting is great. We have seen Kaur, Bucha and Haq in a series of recent works; Tthe sex life of female students, Ms. Marvel And Transplantation, respectively, to name a few. Other luminaries of the Pakistani film and television industry also appear in smaller roles. They are seasoned actors, and yet they are incapable of crossing a certain level of artifice; probably a case of lack of direction. Kaur is funny as Azra and does her best to get into Mariam's rebellion. Ditto for Haq, charming in the role of young Hassan, by turns charismatic and charmed by Mariam. However, his turn as an older version of himself isn't entirely believable.
Although Mirza's vision of Karachi in the 1960s carries the fun side of the DayGlo colors of the era, this sense of simulation carries over from the actors to the production. It feels like a film shot on sets and in front of green screens. And frankly, there is one image too many of Tagore and Khanna, singing along the tracks of the Darjeeling Himalayan Express train.
There are several funny and clever moments in the middle. The way suitors come for tea in Karachi is similar to the Tupperware gatherings in Nova Scotia. Mariam and Azra are doppelgangers not only in appearance, but also in actions. But other times, the joke about a neon pink watering can, for example, is out of context at best; forced, at worst.
Watching the film, I wish I had seen the play. I can see how the chorus of the songs might have worked in a stage production. How this intensely personal story of coming of age, of coming out and accepting a mother, could have been a moving experience because we would have experienced it all through the actor on stage. We don't get that sense of a character arc for Azra on the movie screen.
Perhaps some projects work better in dreams.
In the interest of consistency across all reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star rating system in film and theater to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a designation chosen by critics throughout coverage. (TV reviews, usually based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)
