Entertainment
Prolific film actor Mr. Emmet Walsh dies of cardiac arrest at 88
Mr. Emmet Walsh, who appeared in more than 100 films during his decades-long career, including alongside Harrison Ford in Blade Runner and Dustin Hoffman in Little big mandied in Vermont at the age of 88, his manager confirmed.
Addressing the Associated PressSandy Joseph confirmed the news of the actor's death following cardiac arrest Tuesday at a hospital in St. Albans, Vermont, but did not provide further details.
Walsh's enormous body of work includes 119 feature films and more than 250 television productions, said the New York Post added.
Born in 1935, Walsh began his film career as an uncredited bus passenger in the 1969 Oscar-winning film. Midnight Cowboy, with Jon Voight and Hoffman. He followed with Restaurant Alices the same year.
Since then, his face has appeared on movie screens, alongside Hoffman again in the 1970 film. Little big man as well as Escape from the Planet of the Apes in 1971 and in the years 2004 Christmas with the cranks.
He will be remembered for his role as Harrison Ford's boss in Blade Runner and as the brutal private detective Loren Visser in Single Blood, the Coen brothers make their debut. Other notable credits include What's up doc? with Barbra Streisand, Slapshot alongside Paul Newman, and The moron with Steve Martin in 1979. Most recently, he had a small role in the 2019 murder-mystery Knives out.
I saw it three or four days later when it came out in Los Angeles, and I was like, Wow! he said The Guardian in 2017 of his role in Single Blood. Suddenly my price increased five times. I was the guy everyone wanted.
He also appeared in a number of television series during his long career, including All in the family in 1971, Little House on the Prairie in 1981, Spawn in 2001, NYPD Blue in 2000 and American gigolo in 2022.
He also appeared in four episodes voicing the character Cosmic Own in Adventure time.
