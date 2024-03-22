Timothe Chalamet breaks box office record set by John Travolta nearly 50 years ago with the success of 'Wonka' and 'Dune: Part Two'





Timothe Chalamet's latest films have helped him reach record-breaking status. In the late '70s, John Travolta released two hit films eight months apart. “Saturday Night Fever” was released in December 1977 and “Grease” in June 1978. Chalamet, 28, who starred in the recently released films “Wonka” and “Dune: Part 2,” became the first actor since Travolta to lead the country's two highest-grossing films in an eight-month period, according to Indiewire. DUNE STAR REBECCA FERGUSON REFUSED TO WORK WITH IDIOT CO-STAR AFTER MERGER: GET OFF MY SET Since last July, the two Chalamet-led films are the only ones to have surpassed the domestic total of $200 million. “Wonka” was released on December 15, 2023. This film tells the origin story of the character Willy Wonka from the children's book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” written by Roald Dahl. Chalamet completely transformed himself from a chocolate musical creator in “Wonka” to an action star in “Dune: Part Two.” This film was released in theaters on March 1, 2024. Chalamet reprized his role as Paul Atreides in the “Dune” sequel, based on the book written by Frank Herbert. Many of the original cast returned for the sequel, including Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin. A LOOK AT THE 3 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY FILMS CREATED SINCE ROALD DAHL'S 1964 BOOK Hollywood elites including Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh have joined the cast of the sequel. Travolta, who had held the record alone for over 40 years, took to social media to congratulate the young star on accomplishing the impressive feat. “Congratulations Timothy!” » Travolta wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of an article including the news of Chalamet's box office record. “It's great to have someone to share my box office record with. Sincerely, JT.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The Chalamet star has been gaining popularity among fans since becoming an Oscar-nominated actor for her role in the 2017 film “Call Me by Your Name.” Chalamet has proven his versatility by playing various roles which he won on the big screen. Following the recent release of the action-packed film “Dune: Part Two,” Chalamet will switch gears once again to play Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic titled “A Complete Unknown.”

