Bollywood comes to Seattle at Fusion India in Bothell





The restaurant serves Mumbai-inspired cuisine. #k5evening

BOTHELL, Washington. Tucked away in a Bothell shopping center, you'll find one of the liveliest restaurants in Western Washington. Fusion India mixes Bollywood films with the flavors of Mumbai and just like the films, you are guaranteed a spectacle. “We are not just a restaurant but we are also an experience,” said co-owner Suhani Nagpal. “Right from my childhood, I was always passionate about Bollywood and I also loved food.” Each dish is named after a Bollywood film and comes with its own unique presentation. An example of this is The Burning Train. The appetizer is named after a 1980 film. The chicken drumsticks are delivered by miniature train and then set on fire!

Another highlight includes Vada Pav, a street food known as the Mumbai burger. Instead of beef, a dried potato pancake sandwiched between a small roll. But the most popular dish at Fusion India is the chai and samosa combo. It is served on a cart and, thanks to social media, has helped put the restaurant on the map. “Our commitment was to present unique dishes while retaining the authentic flavors of Mumbai,” Nagpal said. The drinks are just as colorful and theatrical. Most cocktails come in fun glasses and are finished with dry ice.

The owners want Fusion India to be a place where people come to celebrate, whether it's a birthday, a party or a family outing. The servers put on a show from start to finish. And if you visit on Saturday evening, be sure to wear your dancing shoes. The music pumps up and the staff leads guests into a Bollywood dance session. Fusion India is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. It is located at 18001 Bothell Everett Hwy #125 in Bothell. KING 5 evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagramor email.

