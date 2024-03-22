Homeless Dog Owner and Hollywood Agent Form a Special Bond





At the Los Angeles Metro EXPO station on Bundy Drive, near Olympic Boulevard in West Los Angeles, Norris Williams, his dog Nadia and their friend Nima Nasseri chat. “I will watch over Norris until the day he dies,” Nasseri said. Norris Williams smiles. How did this unlikely relationship between a homeless man and a Hollywood music agent come about? Well, it started in November. “He (Williams) was right in front of Food for Dogs in Fairfax and Santa Monica,” Nasseri said. A conversation about the dog led to another about how Norris had been having Section 8 housing issues since 2014, and then a friendship developed. On her 71st birthday in December, Williams said: “Nima surprised me with a cake. It was a lovely gift. A very lovely gift.” Perhaps the greatest gift, however, was how, night after night and month after month, Nasseri helped Williams find housing. This ended up being a big help as Williams explored the Section 8 rules, he learned there were no options available due to his age and situation. Nasseri says that so far he has spent about $8,000 of his own money to help Williams. But, says the Hollywood music agent, “It's not about Norris. It's about the fact that every Norris is rejected by the people he has to depend on, which is us. The government, the people,” Nasseri said. “Like you have a voucher that expired seven years ago and no one told you? I heard about it with him. I mean, what is it?” The link between the two is reciprocal. “I just opened my heart to him and what have you done and he’s been there,” Williams said. “At night, when it’s raining and cold and I think about him and the dog, it breaks my heart,” Nasseri said. “I mean, I get really emotional thinking about it.” And what is the origin of this respect? “I think a lot of it is how you carry yourself and carry yourself,” Williams said. “He's a good, upstanding citizen; no drugs, no alcohol, no crime. There's no reason why he shouldn't have a place to sleep at night,” Nasseri said. Now, Nima Masseri has launched a fundraising campaign in hopes of raising enough money for her 71-year-old friend to have a home for about a year and maybe even start a dog training business. Those looking to help Norris and Nadia can Click here:

