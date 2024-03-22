Nora Fatehi says she developed thicker skin to survive in Bollywood: I can't allow the industry to break me | Bollywood News





Nora Fatehi stars in films, judges reality shows, produces music videos, and has a dynamic social media personality. The actor, who will be seen in Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express spoke about how she had to develop a thick skin to survive in the industry and on social media.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Nora spoke about how the industry can categorize people, but she doesn't blame anyone and keeps working on herself and multiple projects at the same time to not get overwhelmed by the pressure. She explains how she saw her actor friends suffer from depression if their films didn't do well at the box office or if they couldn't find work regularly.

When asked how she's doing in the industry and if the industry doesn't take her seriously because she's a dancer, she says she doesn't have a “one-dimensional” answer to that question. Nora says that in order not to be typecast and to find work, you have to work on yourself. She said: “It’s hard to say. It's not a one-dimensional answer because you can't blame them, that's all they know. It's to categorize people and that's it. It’s also like people don’t have time to discover and explore you. People are too busy trying to achieve their next big hit, trying to mingle with the big stars, trying to do things. So, I don't blame anyone, but it's my fault. It's my job to prove to people over and over again that I'm multi-faceted, I can do this, I can do that, give me a chance, so this is my problem and I took it head on . To do this, you also have to work on yourself, because no actor, no artist is perfect. Nora judges reality shows, directs music videos and stars in films. Explaining why she does multiple things at once, she says: “I consider myself an artist because I do a lot of things – I dance, I sing, I produce, I judge – I'm a personality, a public figure. I don't expect people to wake up one morning and say, haan, Nora can do anything. I have to show them. To do this, I need to put my eggs in different baskets, not just one basket. This has helped me avoid the zone of depression, darkness and negativity, especially if work is not happening. These phases happen to actors, I see my actor friends go through it. Explaining further how she has seen her actor friends suffer from depression when things don't work out for them, she says, “For example, if the box office doesn't happen, on a bad Friday, they collapse; if for six to eight months they don't have another project, like a cycle of consecutive projects, they collapse. When I saw some of my actor friends going through this, they are big stars, I never want to be that person. This life is too short, you have to have an aura around you, you have to have positivity about it. I can't allow the industry to break me like that, so I've grown a thicker skin because social media can kill you. I decided that, hey, I want to act, yes, I like film, that's why I came here, but I also like doing other things. That’s what allowed me to be that positive person in the industry and be relevant. Through this journey, you meet people who say, oh, she can do that, let me try her for this movie, let me call her for this. It takes time, you have to be resilient, you have to be patient. About Madgaon Express, an outright comedy, Nora says, “I always wanted to do comedy. By nature, I'm a funny person, or at least that's what I'd like to think. I did a lot of sketches and funny content on social media before I became relevant in the industry. It’s something I really enjoyed and I was able to make a lot of connections with people through it. People could see that I have a certain personality. I really enjoyed doing this. To be able to do that, to come back into the comedy space, it felt so good. Not only do I challenge myself as a performer, but I also have fun. The whole environment, the situation, the whole vibe is so funny.

