Actor Ryan Phillippe Longs For Relationship With God After Finishing Movie About Christian Missionary





Actor Ryan Phillippe recently said he began craving a relationship with God after a spiritual journey after wrapping filming on his latest film, titled Prey.

As thread of faith reported, Prey chronicles the lives of a young missionary couple who left their station in the Kalahari Desert because they were facing death threats from an extremist militant group.

After crashing their plane, they must fight man and beast to save their lives, a synopsis of the film published on IMDb bed. In a recent interview with Fox NewsPhillippe opened up about his experience after filming Prey wrapped. It's interesting because I was in a bit of a darker place when we filmed that, and it was right after filming that I went on this spiritual journey where I started going really deep into the interior, Phillippe said. I went back to reading the Bible and various other religious works, but found myself drawn to this notion of spirituality, he continued. You come to a point in life, a certain age, and the things that you thought would bring you pleasure or give you a sense of satisfaction would be success or money, but that's not the case. case. “I'm so grateful for what I've been given and the experiences I've had, for my kids and everything else,” the actor said. But I wanted to have a relationship and understanding with God, and I craved it. During the interview with Fox News, Phillippe also explained how this spiritual journey transformed his life. And I have to tell you that since I started this journey, I have not been more at peace. My depression is gone. “I got rid of my addictions, so I'm a big believer in people turning inward and trying to figure out those aspects of life,” he said. A trailer for the film Pray can be viewed here. Image Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter/Staff Milton Quintanilla is a freelance writer and content creator. He contributes to Christian Headlines and hosts the podcast For Your Soul, a podcast dedicated to sound doctrine and biblical truth. He holds a Master of Divinity degree from Alliance Theological Seminary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/milton-quintanilla/actor-ryan-phillippe-craving-relationship-with-god-after-completing-film-about-christian-missionary.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos