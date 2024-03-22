Open Letter from Governor Newsom to California's Muslim, Palestinian and Arab American Communities

To the Muslim, Palestinian and Arab American communities of California:

California is a better place because of you, our Muslim, Palestinian, and Arab American neighbors and friends, who contribute so much to our state's sense of faith and belonging. From your countless accomplishments in literature, civil rights, arts, entertainment, government, business, medicine and science, to your daily contributions to your communities, you are an integral part of the Californian spirit. And now, as many of you observe the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, we can all express our heartfelt wishes and remember the value of introspection and renewal. I am grateful and proud that each of you calls the Golden State home.

That's why it pains me so deeply to see how your communities are suffering, bearing the weight of family and friends lost in Gaza while facing rising discrimination and hatred here at home. As I have met with your community leaders in recent months, I have heard stories of unimaginable loss and widespread fear.

My heart broke when 6-year-old Wadea al-Fayoume was stabbed to death in Chicago and his mother was violently attacked because they were Palestinian and Muslim. I mourned not only Wadea and her family, but also all those who felt less safe after this devastating tragedy, who wondered if they or their children might also be targeted because of their Muslim faith or heritage Palestinian. This type of horror not only inflicts violence on a life or family, but endangers the safety and belonging of entire communities. Here in California, too, we have seen intolerance rear its ugly head. In November, an Arab Muslim student at Stanford University was injured in a hit-and-run by a driver who allegedly shouted hateful vitriol as he sped away, an incident that authorities are just investigating. title as a possible hate crime. We have heard too many stories of violence and discrimination. Too many Californians fear being treated differently at school, excluded at work, or risking harassment just for walking down the street.

These are not isolated incidents. Hateful acts targeting those who are or are perceived to be Muslim or Arab American are increasingly common. In California, reported anti-Muslim bias events increased 44.4% between 2021 and 2022. Reports also indicate an increase in reported anti-Muslim and anti-Arab incidents following the October 7 terrorist attack against Israel, the largest documented wave of its kind since late 2015 and early 2016, amid calls for a Muslim ban. And today, many Muslim and Arab American communities report a level of fear comparable to that of the months following 9/11.

Muslim and Arab American leaders I spoke with emphasized that these numbers reveal only a fraction of the problem. They are right. Out of fear and historically rooted distrust, we know that hate crimes and hate incidents too often go unreported by many Muslim Californians, Arab Americans, Palestinian Americans, and other groups who have experienced suspicion and alienation in this country. We in government must regain your trust.

Your communities are not alone. Our history teaches that each growing wave of bigotry will target more than just one group and that it will too often threaten all those who have experienced discrimination. We are currently experiencing such a moment, with African Americans, Asian Americans, Latinos, Jews, and LGBTQ+ Californians all experiencing greater vitriol and hatred. California will continue to lead the way in defending those who are attacked for who they are, what they look like, or what they believe.

This work is not new. When former President Trump announced his blatantly hateful Muslim ban on travel from majority-Muslim countries, California sued him to stop it. When right-wing extremists attempted to prevent refugees from settling in their communities, California passed laws to strengthen protections and expand opportunities for refugees in California. When hate incidents increased across the country during the pandemic, California made a historic investment in community services that promote healing for victims and their families and help prevent future hate incidents. California stands tall and we always will in the fight for justice and belonging.

Our efforts must continue in the context of the current conflict in the Middle East. In addition to the pain of discrimination and fear of violence, I have also heard from Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian American leaders that many fear speaking out against civilian deaths in Gaza. Please know that I will always defend your right to participate in California's tradition of peaceful protest to publicly express your opposition to any war or government decision you oppose, including the war in Gaza.

None of us should be able to watch the deaths of thousands and thousands of civilians in Gaza without being heartbroken. The scale of the suffering in Gaza is so vast that it appears few Palestinians around the world have been spared personal loss. Here in California, a Palestinian American community leader told me about members of his community of professional counselors who have lost family members. But now, after losing 23 family members, he finds himself looking for his own advisor. Others have shared similar devastation with me. I have spoken publicly about a close friend of mine who lost nine family members. I listened to the stories of entire families killed in Gaza and generations wiped out. These losses are staggering. And today, the spread of disease and famine threatens further devastation, especially among children. This is unacceptable.

So let me be clear: I condemn the horrific and ongoing loss of innocent civilian lives in Gaza. I support President Biden's call for an immediate ceasefire as part of a deal to secure desperately needed relief for Gaza civilians and the release of hostages. I also unequivocally denounce the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel. It is time to work seriously toward a lasting peace that will ensure the lasting security, autonomy and freedom that both Palestinians and Israelis deserve.

As we continue to call for peace and freedom in the Middle East, here in California, my Administration remains focused on building a California for all. As part of this effort, we combat Islamophobia and anti-Arab hatred to keep communities safe while valuing Muslim and Arab American heritage and culture.

Building on our anti-hate agenda, in October I authorized an immediate increase in funds for the nonprofit security grant program to strengthen the safety and security of places of worship across the state, including mosques, churches and synagogues, amid increased fears of violence in religious places in the state. establishments. I have also worked closely with colleges and universities to promote student safety, mental health, and belonging in the face of growing reports of incidents of anti-Muslim and anti-Arab bias. After convening a meeting with UC, CSU and community college leaders, and writing a letter urging universities to enforce campus safety policies and cultivate spaces for affinity and dialogue , we are now seeing progress at state universities. At the K-12 level, the first ethnic studies course required by California will contribute to a climate of inclusion, particularly through courses dedicated to Arab Americans. And beyond our borders, we shipped a field hospital and vital medical supplies in November to support humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza. In recent weeks, the California National Guard has continued to assist in aid delivery efforts. Yet these contributions do not replace the huge influx of aid that Gaza's civilians desperately need. And while our anti-hate efforts here in California are an important start, there is still much more to do.

As we chart a path toward a California for All, I ask that we continue the dialogue we have already begun. I am committed to deepening our partnerships at all levels of state government, including through the ongoing anti-hate work of the California Department of Civil Rights. Together, let's face hatred.

To all Muslims, Palestinian-Americans and Arab-Americans who live in California: know that you belong here.

Sincerely,

Gavin Newsom

Governor of California