Celebrate Holi With These 5 Bollywood Movies





A still image of This young man is a goddess. (courtesy: Youtube) New Delhi: It’s that time of the year when the air is colored with shades of red, pink, yellow and green thanks to Holi. The vibrant festival of colors holds immense importance in Indian culture and the fun and frolic it brings has been greatly exploited by Bollywood filmmakers. Holi has been used as a canvas to paint stories of romance, drama and emotional upheaval. The festival has served as the perfect backdrop for intense drama in several Bollywood films. Here is a list of five Bollywood films that beautifully capture the essence of Holi and its innumerable possibilities. 1. Sholay- Main video Sholay, one of Bollywood's most iconic films, truly uses the spirit and setting of Holi to strengthen its storyline. The festival of colors becomes the backdrop for a romance as Veeru (Dharmendra) woos Basanti (Hema Malini). The song On the day of Holi, the heart blossoms. is a regular item on the Holi playlist. But the same celebration also serves as the setting for a battle between the evil Gabbar and the heroic Jai-Veeru. 2. Series – Main video Yash Chopra Series has a beautiful Holi scene and famous song Rank Barsé this constitutes a pivotal moment in the storyline. As the festive fervor takes over, Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) and Chandni's (Rekha) inhibitions fade. Their affection for each other is apparent as Amit's wife Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) and Chandni's husband Dr Anand (Sanjeev Kumar) look on helplessly. 3. Mohabbatein – Main video In this film, Holi is the catalyst that enables the triumph of love over societal norms. Rebel Raj Aryan Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan) throws caution to the wind and leads his students on a day of celebration and irreverence. The young minds sing, dance and fall in love, much to the dismay of their strict manager Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan). 4. This young man is crazy -Netflix Holi marks a turning point for protagonists Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) in Ayan Mukerji's coming-of-age drama. It is during a Holi celebration that Bunny sees Naina as a vivacious young woman beyond her scholarly image and Naina is surprised by her abandonment. We experience great moments of friendship and frankness to the astonishing tune of Balam Pichkari. 5. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela Jio Cinema Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela proved that Holi is the perfect setting to fall in love. When Ram (Ranveer Singh) and Leela (Deepika Padukone) flirt among clouds of color, their fiery chemistry is palpable. It is again accompanied by a tune for the ages, Blood was flowing from the mouthit will make you smile and groove. Let us know which movie you'll choose first in the comments.

