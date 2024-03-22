Mr. Emmet Walsh, known for “Knives Out,” “The Jerk,” dies in Vermont





Mr. Emmet Walsh, the grumpy actor who had a gift for making his often brief film roles memorable, died March 19 at the age of 88 in St. Albans, near his beloved hometown of Swanton . His manager, Sandy Joseph, announced Wednesday that Walsh had died of cardiac arrest, according to USA Today. Walsh's enormous body of work includes 119 feature films and more than 250 television productions, Joseph said according to USA Today. Walsh would have turned 89 on March 22. Walsh brought an often cranky and eccentric touch to the now iconic films. He appeared in Barbra Streisand's film Whats Up Doc? and the Paul Newman hockey film Slap Shot. He had roles in the Steve Martin vehicle The Jerk and the dark sci-fi film Blade Runner with Harrison Ford. Walsh helped direct the Coen Brothers' first film with a poignant performance in Blood Simple in 1984. Most recently, he played a security guard in the 2019 hit thriller Knives Out. Although he was born in Ogdensburg, New York, Walsh grew up in Swanton and maintained a home on Lake Champlain as well as a residence in California during his acting career. He was president of Swanton High School's class of 1953, according to a 1996 profile of Walsh by the Burlington Free Press. He made occasional public appearances locally, including at the John LeClairs NHL Hall of Fame Golf Tournament in St. Albans and as stage manager at a performance of Our Town at the University of Vermont. Walsh rarely played a leading role and embraced his career as a character actor. He told the Free Press in 1996 that he was not interested in regular television work. “I had more fun being 10 different people than being the same character 10 times,” he said. He also liked to make a big impression with his small roles. I'll make a movie without paying attention to it, like The Jerk, and all of a sudden kids respond to me, Walsh told the Free Press. He explained simply why he left a mark with these brief roles. Obviously I tore it up, he said. I tear everything up. Walsh returned to Vermont from California every summer. “I put it in my contract that if I die or if I'm killed in an ancient place, they have to send my entire carcass back to St. Albans,” he told the Free Press. I can't get away with Diddly-doo there. Contact Brent Hallenbeck at [email protected].

