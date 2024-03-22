Baldur's Gate 3 voice actor under fire for social media activity





Strong points Baldur's Gate 3 fans discovered that Dammon actor Frazer Blaxland liked anti-LGBTQ and pro-Israel posts, sparking backlash from the community and his colleagues.

Blaxland apologized for his social media activity, then removed all mentions of Dammon and BG3 from his profile.

Other BG3 voice actors, like Neil Newbon and Jen English, have spoken out against Blaxland's actions and players are calling for a recast.



Frazer Blaxland, the actor who plays Dammon in Baldur's Gate 3, is under fire after his fans discovered he was following accounts and liking posts expressing anti-LGBTQ and Palestinian sentiments. Negative reactions from players and colleagues, as well as Blaxland's recent actions on social media, suggest the actor may have been canceled entirely by Baldur's Gate 3 and its community. Dammon is a friendly Baldur's Gate 3 NPC known for his expertise with infernal machines, his friendship with Karlach, and his shop, which is a reliable source of new gear throughout the game. Frazer Blaxland voices the tiefling mechanic, as well as a handful of other NPCs in the game , including Anders, another character who plays a central role in Karlach's story.

Related Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion Was Once Very Different Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios reveals what one of the game's most popular characters, Astarion, looked like long before its release. Today, Blaxland came under fire for his recent social media activity. In early March, fans noticed that Blaxland had liked several tweets promoting homophobia and transphobia, sexism and pro-Israel sentiment, and that he had followed problematic accounts touting these views. March 15, Blaxland responded to the controversy on his personal Twitterbut then deleted the post, erasing all mention of Baldur's Gate 3 and Dammon from his profile. As of press time, there has been no further activity on his account since then.



BG3 Dammon Voice Actor Controversy Explained Fans discovered that Frazer Blaxland had liked posts and followed accounts expressing bigoted views and pro-Israel sentiments.

Blaxland shared a message apologizing for the activity after the community requested a response.

The apology message, as well as any mention of Dammon and Baldur's Gate 3were removed from Blaxland's profile without further word or activity.

Other Baldur's Gate 3 voice actors have made statements about the situation. Neil Newbon, the winner Baldur's Gate 3 the actor who plays Astarion, condemned Blaxland's actions in a recent video, shared by BG3 Fan Minkda on TikTok. A staunch supporter of the LGBTQ community and critic of Israeli military actions, Newbon reaffirmed his stance on the issue and expressed disgust at Frazer's. Shadowheart actress Jen English made poignant statement alongside his partner on their joint Twitter account, although fans should be aware that it contains some profanity. The players are demanding Baldur's Gate 3 to recast Dammon and the other NPCs of Blaxland in response to the situation. Larian Studios has yet to release an official statement on the controversy, but Blaxland's profile could indicate that the process has already begun. Baldur's Gate 3 may not receive any DLC, but that won't stop it from replacing Blaxland in a future update.

