



Can the writer-director Alex Garland Civil war make box office history for A24 on its opening weekend? The dystopian action film premiered Thursday morning, three weeks before its release in theaters across the United States. A leading service shows that the high-profile film opened with $21 million thanks to interest from young men, and even young women. . That's ahead of A24's horror pic's $13.6 million opening Hereditary in 2018, which constitutes the best start to date for the independent studio and distributor. (The full range of tracking service is $18-24 million for Civil war.) A24 is more conservative, suggesting between $15 million and $20 million. At least one other tracking service agrees that it could be closer to $15 million. Civil war This is a big turning point for A24 as it attempts to produce bigger films. With a budget of $50 million, it is the company's most expensive title to date. A24 and writer-director Garland held the film's world premiere March 14 at the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival, an ideal venue to take the audience's temperature since most of the attendees are young adults, the film's target demo . (Most early reactions have been complimentary.) Set in the near future, the story follows a war photojournalist (Kirsten Dunst) and her colleagues as they traverse a hostile and divided United States of America, torn apart under the authoritarian rule of a three-term president. (Nick Offerman). Yet the film avoids typical red-state versus blue-state divisions, and the politics behind the conflict generally remain unexplained, other than to say that one of the president's first actions was to disband the FBI in an apparent nod to former President Donald Trump. who called for “defunding” the Office. Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons and Wagner Moura also star. Civil war has raised eyebrows about its timing, as it comes amid a contentious election year in which President Biden and former President Trump are once again the leading candidates of their respective parties while Trump seeks to return to the White House. Breaking his silence on the film at a SXSW panel following the film's premiere, Garland said it made sense to release it. Civil war NOW. “When I was working on Ex Machina, [which was] When talking about AI, people sometimes use the word “prescient” or “predictive” [to describe the film] and I always feel a little embarrassed when people say that because at the time I wrote it there was [already] there’s a huge debate going on about it,” Garland said when asked about the film’s timing. “I think that all the subjects discussed [Civil War] have been part of a vast public debate for years and years. These debates have continued to grow in volume and notoriety, but none of it is secret or unknown to almost everyone. I thought everyone understood these terms, and at that moment I felt compelled to write about it. Civil war it is expected to do good business abroad. Entertainment Film Distributors owns the film in the UK, for example.

