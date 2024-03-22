First Look Buffalo Theater Company Hosts Spring Actor Tune-Up





Thursday March 21, 2024 8:20 p.m. Four theater workshops, one fun day Press release Attention WNY actors and those who dream of becoming an actor: join us as First Look Buffalo Theater Company presents our “Actor's Spring Tune Up.” Actors of all levels can take four workshops, taught by some of WNY's top artists, in one day. Each workshop will be composed of students with the same level of experience (beginners to veterans). They will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at Saint Mary High School, 142 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster. Workshops will include: •“The Actor's Lens”: This workshop, taught by professional actor Bob Rusch (“Sons Of Anarchy,” “It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” “Mom”), focuses on actors who make strong choices, which will guide them through a scene, whether in class, in a play or on set. • “Improvisation”: This workshop, taught by Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade alum Bob Bozek, will feature some of the best exercises and games used by professional improv artists from “Saturday Night Live” and “Who’s Line Is It Anywhere.” • “On-Camera Audition Technique”: This workshop, taught by actor and 2NY VIDEO owner/operator Anthony Grande, teaches actors the best self-recorded audition techniques to ensure the best chance of being hired for the position. • “Script Analysis for the Working Actor”: This workshop, taught by professional playwright and director Bella Poynton, Ph.D., will show actors the invaluable tool for understanding the basic structure of the script and how they can use it to benefit their performance. To register and benefit from the reduced price of $100 ($125 at the door), purchase tickets at www.FirstLookBuffalo.com. For more information, call 716-771-6358. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The first workshop starts at 9 a.m. Each workshop lasts 90 minutes, with a 15-minute break in between and a 45-minute break for lunch. To learn more, visit www.FirstLookBuffalo.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wnypapers.com/news/article/current/2024/03/22/159192/first-look-buffalo-theatre-company-hosting-actors-spring-tune-up The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos