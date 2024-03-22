Hollywood Boulevard redesign adds bike lanes, street improvements

Navigating the streets of Hollywood on foot and by bike will become easier and safer thanks to a new project announced March 21 by Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez of the 13th District.

The Access to Hollywood project will add dedicated bike lanes along a 3.6-mile stretch of Hollywood Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and Fountain Avenue in Silver Lake, and create dedicated bus lanes from Orange Drive to Gower Street to make public transport faster. A center left turn lane will be added along most of the boulevard to reduce delays due to traffic backing up. The project includes sidewalk widening that will add 2,230 square feet of additional space for pedestrians, as well as more outdoor dining opportunities. Three new crosswalks with flashing lights that stop traffic when activated by pedestrians will be installed at Hollywood Boulevard and Rodney Drive, as well as Hollywood Boulevard and Hobart and Winona boulevards.

This project aims to make our community safer and transform the way residents, workers and visitors use Hollywood Boulevard, Soto-Martinez said. We know that if people come here, they will eat here, shop here and spend their money here. By building Hollywood around people instead of cars, we can revitalize this iconic destination.

The project is a partnership between Soto-Martinez and 4th District Councilwoman Nithya Raman, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and Bureau of Engineering, as well as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Hollywood Partnership and the Thai Town Community Development Center. Soto-Martinez said this is a continuation of Hollywood Boulevard infrastructure improvement work begun under former City Councilman Mitch OFarrell, with the addition of segments of the boulevard east of Gower Street. Raman was not present at the press conference.

The project is funded by $8 million from the Metros Active Transportation Program and LADOT's Vision Zero program. Soto-Martinez said work will begin soon and the goal is to have the equipment in place by the first half of next year.

Hollywood business representatives hailed the project as an economic generator for the region and pledged their support.

Hollywood Boulevard should be one of the most beautiful, innovative, creative and dynamic streets in the world. We can't do this without the public sector and its vast resources, said Steve Nissen, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. These [improvements] represent the first major steps in the revitalization of Hollywood Boulevard. But we also can't do it without the private sector that builds the buildings, businesses and venues that attract millions of people to Hollywood. We will be there to work with the public sector to revitalize Hollywood Boulevard, to turn these initial big steps into giant leaps into the future for Hollywood.

Hollywood can no longer maintain its decades-long status quo. As we move forward into a post-COVID world, it is essential that we adapt to the changing needs and desires of our community, added Kathleen Rawson, president and CEO of the Hollywood Partnership, which manages the Hollywood Entertainment District and oversees improvements financed by companies. . With all the private real estate developments underway, we owe it to our current and future residents, businesses and visitors to ensure that the public realm complements the private experience. The Access to Hollywood Project is an important step in our ongoing effort to revitalize Hollywood.

Michael Schneider, of the bicycle and mobility advocacy group Streets for All, said the Hollywood Boulevard project has been a long time coming and he's glad the city is making improvements. Schneider was a driving force behind Measure HLA, a plan approved by voters on March 5 that will create new mobility projects across the city in the years to come.

Hollywood Boulevard is one of the most iconic streets in the world and I think when a lot of tourists arrive here they are pretty disappointed. There's not a lot of foot traffic and it's not that easy to get around, Schneider said. I think it's going to be transformative.