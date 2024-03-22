Former Nickelodeon child actors share stories of abuse





Former child actors are clamoring for national attention, but they're not acting this time around. Nickelodeon stars tell all in the documentary series “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.” From workplace harassment to gender and racial discrimination to sexual abuse, former cast members are shedding light on the two decades of abuse they suffered early in their careers. Here's what we know: How many episodes does the “Quiet on Set” docuseries have? There are four episodes in the documentary series “Quiet on Set”, each lasting 43 minutes. S1 E1: Rising Stars, Rising Questions

S1 E2: Hidden in Plain Sight

S1 E3: Too Close to the Sun

S1 E4: The Darkest Secret Which child stars appear in “Quiet on Set?” » Drake Bell from “Drake & Josh,” “The Amanda Show ” – Drake Bell is set to appear in the third installment of the series. He recently made headlines for allegations of sexual abuse by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck. Peck wasarrested in August 2003and convicted in 2004 of lewd acts with a child stemming from an incident in 2001. Bell had not previously revealed himself as the complainant in the 2004 case.

” – Drake Bell is set to appear in the third installment of the series. He recently made headlines for allegations of sexual abuse by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck. Peck wasarrested in August 2003and convicted in 2004 of lewd acts with a child stemming from an incident in 2001. Bell had not previously revealed himself as the complainant in the 2004 case. Alexa Nikolas from “Zoey 101” – Nikolas has previously spoken extensively about his experiences at Nickelodeon, appearing on social media, on podcasts and giving interviews to journalists. Nikolas has consistently alleged widespread bullying and a toxic work environment on the set of “Zoey 101.” She left the series and Nickelodeon after the end of the second season.

– Nikolas has previously spoken extensively about his experiences at Nickelodeon, appearing on social media, on podcasts and giving interviews to journalists. Nikolas has consistently alleged widespread bullying and a toxic work environment on the set of “Zoey 101.” She left the series and Nickelodeon after the end of the second season. Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan, Bryan Hearne and Katrina Johnson from “All That” – All prominent members of the “All That” cast, Samuels, Sullivan, Hearne and Johnson, also speak publicly for the first time about their experiences at Nickelodeon. In one scene,Hearne describesa “traumatic” stunt in which he was covered in peanut butter and had to let dogs lick it off his body.

– All prominent members of the “All That” cast, Samuels, Sullivan, Hearne and Johnson, also speak publicly for the first time about their experiences at Nickelodeon. In one scene,Hearne describesa “traumatic” stunt in which he was covered in peanut butter and had to let dogs lick it off his body. Marc Summers, host of “Double Dare”– Summers was the host and producer of Nickelodeon's game show “Double Dare” from 1986 to 1993. According toa press release from IDSummers will speak alongside other adult actors and even parents who “tried to advocate for their children on these sets.” Who is Brian Peck?Ex-Nickelodeon Coach Convicted of Lewd Acts With Minor Back in Spotlight Dan Schneider responds to allegations of a toxic workplace on Nickelodeon Former Nickelodeon creator and writer Dan Schneider responds to allegations of inappropriate behavior. “Everything that happened on Dan's shows was carefully scrutinized by dozens of adults involved and approved by the network. If there were scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, “They would have been flagged and blocked by this multi-level review,” a spokesperson for the producer said in a statement shared with USA TODAY on Monday. Schneider shared his reactions ina YouTube videoposted on his DanWarp account on Tuesday. “The main thing I would change is the way I treat people and everyone. Sometimes I definitely haven't given my best to people. I haven't shown enough of patience. I could be arrogant and definitely overambitious and sometimes downright rude and obnoxious, and I'm really sorry I ever was,” Schneider said. More:Dan Schneider responds to allegations of a toxic workplace on his Nickelodeon TV shows How to watch the documentary “Quiet on Set” “Quiet on Set” is available on various streaming platforms, as well as on cable television’s Investigation Discovery GO. The following platforms offer Nickelodeon docuseries via a regular subscription: HBO Max

fuboTV

Philo

Discovery More It can also be watched with premium subscriptions to the following: Youtube

Hulu

SlingTV

The Roku Channel

Amazon Prime Video

YouTube TV USA TODAY reporter Naledi Ushe contributed to this report..

