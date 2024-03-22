Entertainment
This West Hollywood Home Embodies the “Library of Wealth” Trend
Brooklyn-based designer Paige Blodgett Scher Paige Blodgett Interiors was thrilled to land her first solo project after working for names like Tom Scheerer and Ashley Whittaker, but the house wasn't exactly going to conform to her typical wallpaper-covered, pastel-leaning East Coast aesthetic. The clients, a couple Scher knew socially, were renovating a Spanish-style home in West Hollywood.
As they prepared to tackle the interiors, the couple felt she was the perfect person to help them create a personalized, layered look that would be more about reflecting each other than achieving a particular style. The finished product is a deeply personal home that aims to highlight couples' collections and enhance their daily lives through thoughtful design that always reflects Scher's philosophy.
They had already started the gutting process by the time I arrived, so the layout had already been decided, says Scher. I was focusing more on designing millwork and making all the custom bookcases for them, so we could really get down to the space layout and floor plans.
The couple needed plenty of flexible space to accommodate daily life with their three dogs while still being gracious enough to host high-rise gatherings and entertain guests on long weekends. The added benefit of their many hobbies and collections being a central part of the design scheme meant it was important for Scher to create plenty of custom storage spaces that could also double as display pieces.
The wife has an endless supply of cutting plates and table decorations, while the husband has a large library of books and records. So we ended up designing and installing a full wall of bookcases in the library and family room, says Scher. Adding so many bookcases to the family room seemed like such a risk, but in the end, it felt like they had been part of the room all along.
When it came to colors and fabrics, Scher wanted to give each room its own personality while creating a cohesive flow throughout the home that was pleasing to the eye. The palette slowly evolves from warmer, brighter colors in entertainment spaces to darker, cozier schemes in more private rooms, like the family room and library. Guests brought in incredible contemporary artwork and vintage pieces that enhanced the very personal, well-collected vibe and inspired the search for (and creation of) the remaining pieces needed to complete the decor.
Many of my clients embark on projects with existing furniture, and I love working with familiar pieces that immediately make the house feel like home,” says Scher. “One of my favorite pieces we found was the Jason Trotter painting we purchased through Voltz Clarke. Gallery. We were about to photograph the house and the empty space above the fireplace needed something bright and contemporary. I love the contrast between the structural lines of the painting and the vintage textiles and antiques.
Having been involved in many custom jobs for Tom Scheerer, Scher was excited to do some for her own project, and her favorite creations are the custom vanity top with scalloped details for the powder room that pairs perfectly with the client's vintage sconces, as well as with the family room's purple sofa covered in an eggplant-patterned fabric by Carolina Irving that complements the couple's existing teal sofa.
The designers' favorite space in the home is the dining room because it captures the light and airiness of Southern California living with the natural linen curtains and plaster walls. She says it's the perfect canvas for the bride to create stunning tables from her collections, while the fabrics add an extra touch of warmth, capturing the essence of the couple's creative vision of a feast visual that honors their passions and lifestyle.
When it came time to style the house with Lucy Bamman in preparation for photography, Blodget was delighted to see how the house had already evolved, as his wife continued to collect accessories and further improve the decor to make it even more personal . The designer said this made the home all the more fun to decorate, seeing how well the property suited the couple and how it could continue to evolve with them over the years.
I'm most proud of this project because it was my first as an independent decorator, and I was excited to bring my style to a West Coast home and showcase the versatility of my work, says Scher .
Between the custom furnishings that accentuate guests' favorite items collected over the years and the contextual color palette that matches the beautiful outdoor surroundings and the couple living inside, consider this project Scher's calling card for the venue and spaces that are as much a part of a family. identity as the people who compose it.
Entrance
The entrance welcomes everyone with a striking mirror of CHIMNEY and rattan table Chair. Wall lights, Urban electric.
Gallery
Much of the house features artwork from the guests' personal collection. The chandelier is Niermann Weeks. The base of the table is Crate and barrel and the top is Jon Besch Custom.
Living room
THE Voltz Clarke-the original painting is flanked by McClean Lighting Works wall lights. Carpet, Pottery barn.
Dining room
This spacious dining space features a chandelier Vaughan and curtains by Alexandre Navas & Associates.
Corridor
The hallway has a global feel and overlooks the stunning built-in bookcases that await you in the family room. Sheepskin chair, Maiden's house. Wool pouf, vanCollier.
The dining room
There's plenty of space to gather in this gracious family room featuring a Presage coffee table and hangings made by Behind the curtain with Alamwar fabric.
The dining room
This cozy corner houses a CHIMNEY side table and pillows Chelsea Textiles And SL & Co.
The dining room
The sofa table is Jon Besch Custom and contains lacquer Studio JJ Snyder. Runner, Temple Studio.
Powder bath
This jewel powder bathroom features a Alan Jeffries mirror that rests against a faint Andrew Martin Wall cover.
Library
THE Twist the sofa is covered with a White House fabric. The office comes from red egg.
Library
Green Cl tiles adorn the fireplace while a chair Home Cisco (covered with a Holland and Sherry fabric) creates a comfortable place to take a business call or check out the latest bestseller.
Kitchen
This dreamy kitchen scene features a variety of John Derian ceramics collected by the owners and a Tory Burch vase.
Bedroom
THE Niermann Weeks the bed is surrounded by Holland and Sherry bed hangings and bunk with Matthew Remy household linen. Street lamp, Soane.
Lauren Wicks is a freelance writer and editor based in Birmingham, Alabama. Before launching her own business, Lauren worked for brands such as VERANDA, Eat well, And Cooking lightand she covers everything lifestyle, from interior design and luxury travel to wine and wellness.
|
