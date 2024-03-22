LA City announces bus, walking and biking improvements on Hollywood Boulevard





This morning, the City of Los Angeles announced major bus, bike, and walking improvements on iconic Hollywood Boulevard. At a news conference on the Hollywood/Vine Metro B Line, speakers' remarks were sometimes difficult to hear over the noise of automobile traffic coming from Hollywood Blvd. This part of Hollywood Boulevard is a world-famous attraction, but there isn't much to see. There is an old joke that Hollywood attracts ten million tourists a year, each of whom spends about twenty minutes there. Some locals avoid the area because it suffers from traffic jams, homelessness and many forgotten businesses catering primarily to tourists. This morning, Los Angeles City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez praised the improvements to Hollywood Boulevard because they improve safety and invite people to come and shop, supporting local businesses. A representative for Councilor Nithya Raman, Soto-Martinez's collaborator on the project, highlighted the benefits for the area's many carless households. City Department of Transportation (LADOT) representative Claire Eberle touted improved safety for all road users, also noting that bus lanes would lead to faster response times in emergencies . The overall project consists of two adjacent stretches of Hollywood Boulevard being improved collaboratively by two different city departments. LADOT's Hollywood Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project will span 2.3 miles from Fountain Avenue to Gower Street

The city Department of Public Works' (BOE) “Access to Hollywood” project will include rapid improvements along 1.1 miles from Gower Street to Orange Drive – the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame . BOE is the lead agency for this stretch, where it collaborates with LADOT, the Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA), and Metro. Hollywood Improvements Map. From Gower east to Fountain, the LADOT project will add protected bike lanes. From Gower West to La Brea, BOE project will add bus/bike/walk xxxx Streetsblog covered LADOT's Hollywood Boulevard project in detail last month. To improve the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, LADOT reconfigures the street, removing a lane of traffic (called a road diet) or eliminating some on-street parking on certain sections. This frees up space to add Council District 13's first stretch of protected bike lanes, almost all of which are protected from parking. The LADOT project connects to three B Line subway stations, the densely populated neighborhoods of Hollywood and East Hollywood, the commercial areas (with renowned restaurants) of Thai Town and Los Feliz, /health care jobs clustered on Sunset, at historic Barnsdall Art Park, and more. The good news today is that the LADOT project has been extended an additional third of a mile to Fountain Avenue, where it will connect to existing bike lanes on Sunset Boulevard. It is on this section that Sunset4All is proposing a major transformation. BOE's Hollywood Access is a first phase of the city's project.Heart of Hollywood Project. This disappointing seemingly first/last mile subway station project was developed under former anti-bike council member Mitch O'Farrell, and is now being revamped by Soto-Martinez. The initial phase of rapid construction includes about a mile of new bus lanes, as well as painted curb extensions (essentially widened sidewalks) and bike lanes. Bike lanes include sections protected by plastic bollards, as well as many areas where cyclists share bus lanes. Planning Rapid Improvements to Access to Hollywood Parts of the mile-long Access to Hollywood project include sidewalk extensions along shared bus and bike lanes. Parts of the Access to Hollywood project include protected bike lanes alongside bus lanes Shared bus/bike lanes will be better than what exists today, but are not optimal (a lot to have called to make parts of Hollywood car-free). Shared bus and cycle lanes will likely see many cyclists preferring to ride in adjacent pedestrian areas. Outside of the busiest areas (primarily in/near Hollywood and Highland) and the most touristy times of day/year, perhaps sidewalk extensions can function as a sort of mixing zone where pedestrians and slower cyclists share space. Construction is expected to begin later this year and be completed in the first half of 2025.

