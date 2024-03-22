Award-winning young pianist and UW Wind Ensemble benefit concert





PORT ANGELES — Leo Yang, a nationally award-winning young pianist, will perform at Field Arts & Events Hall on April 13 thanks to the generosity of a 1975 Port Angeles High School graduate. Terry Correia, who is also scheduled to perform at the event, is donating her and Yang's services because she wants to support the Olympic Medical Center through the OMC Foundation. “I know this is a difficult time financially for most hospitals across the country,” Correia said in a press release, adding that she wanted to do something for the OMC. “My mother was treated there and received excellent care.” Also performing at the event will be the University of Washington Wind Ensemble, who will play as a group but also accompany Yang on “Rhapsody in Blue” to end the show. Brad McDavid, who recently retired as director of the University of Washington Husky Band after 30 years of service, opened the door to bring the wind ensemble to Port Angeles. McDavid and the Husky Band have performed at several Sonny Sixkiller Husky Legend Golf Classics, an event benefitting the OMC Foundation and held at Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course. Six local musicians – Jesse Ahmann, Nancy McPherson, Harley Names, Jim Janssen and Nathan and Samantha Rodahl will also perform with Yang for “Camille St. Saens Septet, Opus 65.” Tickets range from $35 to $275 for the 5:30 p.m. show at Field Hall, 201 W. Front St., and are available at fieldhallevents.org. For more information, call the OMC Foundation office at 360-417-7144. Special tickets include VIP seating and a special post-event dinner: “Dining with the Chefs,” featuring Toga Hertzog of Toga's Soup House Deli & Gourmet and Toga's Fine dining, and Michael McQuay, owner/chef of Kokopelli's and Hook & Line Pub. . “Dinner with the Chefs” will feature a six-course meal accompanied by wine pairings. “We want to create the best dinner ever served at an event on the Olympic Peninsula,” Hertzog said. “The menu will be gourmet at its finest,” McQuay said, and will include premium Newport beef strip steak, cold-smoked halibut blini with crème fraîche, king salmon seafood strudel, cod, scallops and will end with a “death by chocolate”. » Flourless cake with raspberry couli. Yang is one of the best young pianists in the country. As a 16-year-old high school student in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, he won the Elite International Duo Competition and performed in a recital at Carnegie Hall in New York in February 2022. Her many awards include first place in the South Carolina Piano Competition at Wingate University in January 2022 and the People's Choice Award at the 2022 Knabe Finals in Maryland. He is also the captain of the piano team led by Correia, a group of three to five North Carolina students selected by audition each year. It was created to provide diverse opportunities for talented young pianists to perform as well as provide a community arts outreach program. They have performed in front of military troops, colleges, churches, retirement communities, restaurants and numerous school systems in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee and Washington, D.C. . Before graduating from Port Angeles High School, Correia performed all over town. She was a counselor at an elementary and middle school and at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She also served as the first full-time organist for the First United Methodist Church and as a percussionist for the Port Angeles Symphony. Additionally, she was a student conductor and pianist with the Port Angeles Youth Orchestra, and was a member of the high school orchestra, choir, and pop choir.





