Breaking with Stan Culture – The Daily Free Press

Falling in love sucks, and no, I'm not talking about a loved one or friend. I'm talking about falling in love with celebrities you once revered.

Over the past year, the facade surrounding some of my favorite singers and celebrities has crumbled, causing me to re-examine how I interact with the music and media I consume.

I felt less and less willing to call myself a Swiftie or make exclamations to my friends when I heard a Harry Styles song in public. That's not to say I'm not a fan of any of their music, but I've realized that maybe I don't have as much passion for public figures as I used to.

I had a lot of free time when I was in high school, mostly due to the pandemic, but also the nature of my lifestyle. This free time gave me the opportunity to dive deep into the music and entertainment I was consuming. I was constantly surrounding myself with media, because there was no real, bustling world around me.

Maybe I had to take fan culture into account because I'm just in a different phase of my life and I've gotten older. But it's also possible that those who were teenagers during the pandemic are now in college or older, leading us to reevaluate the fandom.

As we get older and busier, it's harder to become fanatical about things we may have clung to in the past. We mature, spend less time consuming media, or our tastes simply change.

In my case, issues with Stan culture and media overconsumption led me to the point where I am today. The media's easy access to the lives of celebrities and the oversaturation of the number of people we see in our favorites has led me to be less excited when I listen to their music or watch the shows they are on.

Despite today's fan culture that encourages us to be bigots or haters, two distinct extremes, I have come to realize the value of healthy relationships with celebrities rather than adoration. At the end of the day, it's more than okay to be a regular fan of someone.

In no way is my detachment from celebrity interests a call to disapprove of fangirls, as long as these fan activities do not progress to dangerous levels. It is extremely important to have community, enjoyment, and appreciation for art or media. Hell, I even co-host a radio show dedicated to talking about Taylor Swift's music and her influence on pop culture.

But I recently realized that being a fan can just be casual. I have not lost the enjoyment of their work, but rather have begun to be cautious about how I admire their public figures.

It's easy to let celebrities become these shiny, perfect people, it's been ingrained in celebrity culture since the dawn of time. In reality, despite their ability to write, perform, or entertain, they may be no better than you or me as humans.

When I realized this and diversified my tastes in music and media, it became harder to cling to the images of celebrities I once followed.

Humanizing celebrities and appreciating music and media more than ever have gone hand in hand in my life. Ultimately, falling in love with the celebrities I once idolized was for the best.