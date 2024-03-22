







CNN

—

Renowned architect Norman Foster has unveiled plans for a new billion-dollar office tower in Los Angeles which will see greenery overflowing from a series of spiral terraces on its facade. The eye-catching proposal, which was formally submitted to planning officials this week, will transform a two-acre site on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood into a 22-story workplace for the entertainment industry dubbed The Star. Digital impressions of the skyscraper, released Wednesday by British architectural firm Foster + Partners, show raised gardens teeming with plants and trees, as well as outdoor terraces and modern offices. In a statement, Foster described it as a true reflection of the workplace of the future, fostering community, wellbeing and collaboration. Made up largely of offices and billed as a modern landmark, The Star will be home to entertainment companies and Hollywood's biggest content creators, Foster + Partners said. Current plans include a production space, gallery, screening room, rooftop restaurant and community gathering spaces on the ground floor. level. The proposal, which spans 525,000 square feet of floor space, replaces an earlier plan for the site unveiled in 2019. Designed by MAD Architects, the Chinese firm behind the curvilinear Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (which is expected open its doors in Los Angeles next year), the original circular design featured a funicular railway surrounding the exterior. The project is expected to cost $500 million, half the price of the new proposal. When asked why the towers' developer, Maggie Gong Miracle, abandoned the original plan, a project spokesperson told CNN that the new design, which is the same height but slimmer than the previous proposal , was intended to be an asset to the community that respected the views. enjoyed by those who live in the Hollywood Hills, which overlook the site. The announcement comes as the Los Angeles real estate market struggles to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Hollywood writers. strikes and the growth of remote and hybrid work. More than a quarter of the city's office space, nearly 30% in downtown Los Angeles, is currently vacant, according to the latest data from the real estate brokerage company Savills. If the city greenlights the proposal, construction of the Star would begin in early 2026 and be completed in 2029.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/22/style/la-the-star-norman-foster/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos