Tenille Townes returns home to perform at Bonnett's Energy Center





Photo by Lindsey Blane / Daily Herald Tribune Article content Dreams come true and it's even better when they bring you home. Advertisement 2 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Article content I've really wanted to do a reunion show for a long time. So I'm still looking forward to November 19, Tenille Townes said in a March 19 phone interview. Article content The Thing That Brought Me Here Tour is her final tour and she is excited to share it with the people she knows and loves. Townes is no lightweight on the music track. At the age of nine, she took the stage with Shania Twain, and soon after, she attracted attention. To date, she has won 15 Canadian Country Music Awards since 2019, a Juno Award, an Academy of Country Music Award and 19 other nominations for various awards in Canada and the United States. One day, she met Bryan Adams by chance in a stairwell in Vancouver. It was a coincidence, she said. Having nothing but the address of where she had met him, she decided to later send him a FedEx with a note and the song she hoped he would duet with her . Advertisement 3 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Article content Under Adams' management, the two released a video and a single The thing that destroys you. His most significant accomplishment, Townes said, was helping at Sunrise House. It started when she was young. Her mother came back from a girls' fundraiser and left a flyer on the counter. It caught her attention the next morning and she read it over her breakfast. It was shocking to realize that people his age didn't have a home or even a bed. Townes continues to support the project and hopes to have the opportunity to come here. His passion for helping youth and housing extended south. She worked with a guiding troop whose members were young people who were homeless or experiencing homelessness. With the troupe, they shared a recording studio to work on Someone's daughter. Advertisement 4 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Article content The Grand Ole Opry was an experience that left her speechless. The story is humbling, Townes said. And it was a dream come true, but it was also an incredible event that she shared with family and friends. They told her they would come see her perform at the Opry. They weren't joking because they filled a 737 plane and everyone arrived. I had 140 people from Grand Prairie all come out to be a part of that first Opry moment and I'll never forget that. Watching them go down the escalator at the airport was like the biggest hug imaginable in their hometown. Back at the arena where she sang the national anthem for Storm in Grande Prairie games are another dream come true. It's come full circle, Townes said. Last year she opened for Twain in Calgary. This year she is coming home. I tell the story of Grand Prairie and how this community welcomes the young people we have in such massive numbers everywhere I go. Article content Share this article on your social network

