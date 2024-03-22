Entertainment
Colorful melodies to brighten up your festivities
Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant colors and infectious energy of Bollywood's best Holi songs for 2024! Holi, the festival of colors, is synonymous with joy, laughter and celebration in India, and Bollywood has a treasure trove of songs that capture the essence of this festive occasion. From timeless classics to modern hits, these songs evoke the spirit of Holi, bringing people together in a whirlwind of dance and revelry. Whether you are spreading colors with your friends and family or dancing to the beat of the dhol, these songs will definitely add an extra dose of fun to your Holi festivities. Join us as we check out the 20 best Bollywood songs for Holi 2024, each of which is guaranteed to lift your spirits and make this festival a truly memorable experience.
1. Rang Barse, the latest iconic Amitabh-Rekha duo
Movie: Series
Year: nineteen eighty one
Music: Shiv-Hari (Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma and Hariprasad Chaurasia)
Singer: Amitabh Bachchan
Lyrics: Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan
“Rang Barse” from the 1981 film Silsila is a beloved Bollywood Holi song. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan and composed by Shiv-Hari, it embodies the festive spirit of Holi. The playful chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in the song adds to its charm. With lyrics by Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan, it captures the essence of love and joy associated with the festival. The song's infectious energy and catchy melody make it a favorite during Holi celebrations. Its timeless appeal and iconic status ensures that it remains an integral part of every Holi playlist. The song's depiction of carefree revelry and colorful merriment resonates with audiences, making it a staple at festive gatherings.
2. “Holi Ke Din” – Sholay
Movie: Sholay
Year: 1975
Music: RD Burmese
Singers: Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
In the iconic film 'Sholay', this vibrant Holi song captures the essence of celebrating before trouble arrives. The villagers rejoice, oblivious to the impending danger as Gabbar Singh's menacing gang looms. The celebratory spirit stands in stark contrast to the looming threat, making this song a timeless classic.
3. “Soni Soni” – Mohabbatein
Movie: Mohabbatein
Year: 2000
Music: Jatin-Lalit
Singers: Udit Narayan, Sonali Bhatawdekar, Ishaan Dev, Pritha Mazumdar, Jaspinder Narula, Udhbav Ohja, Shweta Pandit and Manohar Shetty
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
“Soni Soni” from “Mohabbatein” is a vibrant celebration of love and togetherness during Holi. With mesmerizing music and colorful visuals, it depicts the joyful union of couples amid the fervor of the festival, making it a beloved Holi anthem.
4. “Balam Pichkari” – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Movie: This young man is a goddess
Year: 2013
Music: prisam
Singers: Shalmali Kholgade and Vishal Dadlani
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
“Balam Pichkari” is a modern Holi classic, known for its energetic beats and catchy choreography. It celebrates unfettered fun and romance, with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's electrifying chemistry adding to the charm of the song.
5. “Holi Khele Raghuveera” – Baghban
Movie: garden
Year: 2003
Music: Lieutenant Aadesh Shrivastav
Singers: Udit Narayan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik
Lyrics: Sameer
“Holi Khele Raghuveera” depicts the jubilant spirit of Holi in a family setting, emphasizing the bond of love and unity between generations. With catchy music and heartfelt lyrics, it encapsulates the joy of celebrating Holi with loved ones.
6. “Aaj Na Chhodenge” – Kati Patang
Movie: Kati Patang
Year: 1971
Music: RD Burmese
Singers: Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
“Aaj Na Chhodenge” from the film “Kati Patang” challenges traditional norms as the protagonist encourages his beloved to join the Holi festivities despite societal restrictions. With playful lyrics and captivating melodies, this song exudes the spirit of rebellion and romance.
7. “Do me a favor, let’s play Holi” – Waqt
Movie: During
Year: 2005
Music: Anu Malik
Singers: Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan
Lyrics: Sameer
“Do Me A Favor Lets Play Holi” mixes Hindi and English lyrics, adding a contemporary twist to traditional Holi celebrations. With catchy beats and dynamic vocals, it invites listeners to embrace the joyful spirit of the festival.
8. “Ang Se Ang Lagana” – Darr
Movie: Darr
Year: 1993
Music: Shiv-Hari
Singers: Vinod Rathod, Alka Yagnik, Sudesh Bhosle and Devki Pandit
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
“Ang Se Ang Lagana” from “Darr” captures the playful yet intense dynamics of love during Holi. With its energetic beats and soulful vocals, the song embodies the passion and obsession associated with the festival of colors.
9. “Lahu Muh Lag Gaya” – Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela
Movie: Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela
Year: 2013
Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Singers: Shail Hada and Osman Mir
Lyrics: Siddharth-Garima
“Lahu Muh Lag Gaya” depicts the fiery romance between the lead characters against the vibrant backdrop of Holi. With its evocative lyrics and melodious composition, the song captures the passionate fervor of love during the festival.
10. “Badri Ki Dulhaniya” – Badrinath ki Dulhaniya
Movie: Badrinath's wife
Year: 2017
Music: Tanishk Bagchi
Singers: Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and Ikka
Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed
“Badri Ki Dulhaniya” is an upbeat and optimistic Holi song that celebrates love and romance in a fun way. With its catchy tunes and catchy choreography, it has become an audience favorite during the holiday season.
11. “Tum Tak” – Raanjhanaa
Movie: Raanjhanaa
Year: 2013
Music: AR Rahman
Singers: Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia and Pooja AV
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
“Tum Tak” from “Raanjhanaa” beautifully captures the essence of love and devotion during Holi. With soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, the song depicts the emotional journey of the protagonists amidst the vibrant celebrations of the festival.
12. “That’s Life” – Dil Jo Bhi Kahey
Movie: Whatever my heart says
Year: 2005
Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Singers: Sudesh Bhonsle and Vaishali Samant
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
“C’est La Vie” combines Hindi and French phrases to convey the philosophy of life and the spirit of celebration during Holi. With its catchy beats and inspiring lyrics, the song encourages listeners to embrace the joys and uncertainties of life.
13. “Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal” – Ila Arun
Movie: Unknown (Folk song)
Year: Unknown
Music: Traditional
Singer: Disease line
“Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal” is a Holi folk song performed by famous artist Ila Arun. With its traditional melody and energetic rhythm, the song captures the festive fervor and exuberance of Holi celebrations.
14. “Holi Re Holi Rangoon Ki Toli” – Parichay
Movie: परिचाय
Year: 1972
Music: RD Burmese
Singer:Vijay Yesudas
Lyrics: Gulzar
“Holi Re Holi Rangon Ki Toli” is a classic Holi song from the movie “Parichay”. With its catchy beat and upbeat lyrics, the song evokes the joyful atmosphere of Holi festivities, inviting listeners to join in the colorful celebrations.
15. “Come on Pagal” – Jolly LLB 2
Movie: Happy LLB 2
Year: 2017
Music: Less music
Singers: Raftaar and Nindy Kaur
Lyrics: Manj and Raftaar music
“Go Pagal” is a very energetic Holi song from the movie “Jolly LLB 2”. With its upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics, the song captures the spirit of the uninhibited festivities and fun-filled celebrations of Holi.
16. “Rang Dalo” – Padmaavat
Movie: Padmaavat
Year: 2018
Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Singer: Shreya Ghoshal
Lyrics: AM Turaz
“Rang Dalo” is a visually stunning Holi song from the epic period drama “Padmaavat”. With its grandeur and opulence, the song highlights the royal celebrations of Holi, accompanied by the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal.
17. “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar” – Aap Ki Kasam
Movie: I swear to you
Year: 1974
Music: RD Burmese
Singers: Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
“Jai Jai Shiv Shankar” is a classic Bollywood Holi song featuring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. With its catchy tunes and energetic choreography, the song celebrates the joyful spirit of Holi with reverence to Lord Shiva.
18. “Aaj Ki Party” – Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Movie: Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Year: 2015
Music: prisam
Singer: Mika Singh
Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed
'Aaj Ki Party' is a party song from the film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', starring Salman Khan. With its catchy beats and festive lyrics, the song captures the essence of joy and camaraderie during Holi celebrations.
19. “Khelo Rang Hamare Sang” – Aan
Movie: HAS
Year: 1952
Music: Naushad
Singer: Shamshad Begum
Lyrics: Shakeel Badayuni
“Khelo Rang Hamaare Sang” is a classic Holi song from the movie “Aan”, starring Dilip Kumar and Nadira. With its traditional melody and playful lyrics, the song embodies the festive spirit and cultural richness of Holi.
20. “Hori Khele Raghuveera” – Baghban
Movie: garden
Year: 2003
Music: Lieutenant Aadesh Shrivastav
Singers: Amitabh Bachchan, Alka Yagnik, Sukhwinder Singh and Udit Narayan
Lyrics: Sameer
“Hori Khele Raghuveera” celebrates the joyous spirit of Holi with the charismatic presence and spirited vocals of Amitabh Bachchan. With its catchy rhythm and festive fervor.
