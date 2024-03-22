Every actor and character will appear (confirmed)

Marvel Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra The video game will bring together a cast of talented actors to play a group of iconic characters from Marvel Comics history.

Officially revealed (after being teased for years) during the State of Unreal 2024 event, Wonder 1943 will take fans back eight decades to the beginnings of Marvel's history, pitting Captain America and Black Panther against each other.

The first true trailer as the title evokes a trip to Paris during World War II in a unique story never before seen on screen or in the comics, but outside of an Avenger-on-Avenger skirmish, story details remain scarce.

However, as the game's title confirms, Hydra will surely play a key role in expanding their quest for power in Europe.

Every character and actor from Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

Khary Payton-Blues

Khary Payton

Following in the Vibranium footsteps of the late Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa) and Atandwa Kani (T'Chaka) in the MCU, Khary Payton will play a lesser-seen Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra named Azuri.

This king of Wakanda is the father of T'Chaka and the grandfather of T'Challa, who appears to be on a reconnaissance mission to Paris to defeat Hydra and end World War II.

However, at least early in the game, he will face some adversity in his quest from a group also determined to end German tyranny around the world.

Payton is best known for his role as Ezekiel in The Walking Deadand he has voiceover roles in Invincible, The Teen Titans are leaving!And The Super Mario Bros. movie..

Drew Moerlein-Steve Rogers/Captain America

Drew Moerlein

Five years after Chris Evans passed on the MCU's Captain America shield, Steve Rogers will be played in this new video game by voice actor Drew Moerlein.

Captain Rogers will once again be back in the 1940s against his original enemy as he travels across France to defeat the enemy Germans, although the Black Panther is also on his mind.

While it's unclear what the King of Wakanda's problem is, he'll face off against a superhero just as powerful as himself before ultimately saving the world like he's done so many times before.

Other credits on Moerlein's resume include Blue blood, NCIS: New OrleansAnd Red Dead Redemption II.

Megalyn Echikunwoke – Nanali

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Kling Azzuri will not enter the battle against Hydra without support, which comes in the form of Megalyn Echikunwoke's Nanali in this video game.

Nanali is seen for a few moments in the game's trailer, serving as a Wakandan spy embedded in Paris.

He is heard urging Azzuri to stay on the rooftops and out of sight, doing his best to ensure that his king is careful in his efforts.

Echikunwoke can be seen in Evening school, 24And Mind games.

Richardson brand-Gabriel Jones

Richardson brand

Captain America will have his own support system thanks to American soldier Gabriel Jones, played by Marque Richardson.

Bringing back a classic Marvel team, Jones will be part of the Howling Commandos, which fans should recognize from 2011. Captain America: The First Avenger.

Jones is seen in the trailer mentioning “The Eye of Force” before meeting Nanali in later footage, hoping to find out who the Wakandans are and what they want.

Richardson's previous work includes Dear White People (the film and the TV series), Before the warAnd Real blood.

Lyne René – Julie

Lyne Rene

Even though Julie is not seen in the trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of HydraLyne Rene dubs this new character.

We only hear Julie briefly telling Captain America that he “may encounter obstacles”, and press articles mention her as a “A key ally of the French Resistance” alongside the first Avenger.

René is best known for her performances in Divide, The GentlemanAnd Anger of man.

Joel Johnstone-Howard Stark

Joel Johnstone

Originally played by John Slattery and Dominic Cooper in the MCU, classic 1940s character Howard Stark will return to the Marvel world in this game behind the voiceover work of Joel Johnstone.

Howard will likely be the mastermind behind much of Captain America's equipment, including his shield, although little is known about the man Tony Stark's Iron Man calls “daddy.”

His only sentence heard in the trailer has him saying to someone: “If you wanted us dead, we would be dead, so what do you want?”

Johnstone had a recurring role as Archie Cleary in The Marvelous Mrs. Maiseland he is also known for The Experts: Las Vegas And The Astronaut Wives Club.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be available to play sometime in 2025.

