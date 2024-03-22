Former Disney executive's book bridges cultural gap





LOS ANGELES Former Disney executive producer Marc Handler's recently released new book, Collaborative Screenwriting and Story Development: A Global Guide for Writers, Story Teams, and Creative Executives, rises above dozens of guides writing more ordinary screenplays by teaching existing guides and aspiring filmmakers how to bridge cultural gaps, particularly between the narrative traditions of China and Hollywood. “In a world that swings from one war to the next, where nuclear arsenals are being rebuilt and the destruction of humanity is a contingency plan, stories and films are among the few things that can bring us back to our senses,” Handler says. Handler explains that they do this in the most humble way “by reminding us that we are all human and that life is precious. Our differences are small and our common humanity is infinite.” In his book, he provides invaluable insights into the collaborative nature of modern storytelling. It sets out a vision for global cooperation, declaring: “The world needs international cooperation.” He says: “We need to learn from each other, understand each other and develop effective ways of working together. » When author and screenwriter Handler embarked on this book, he was an executive producer at Disney, China, where he led international co-productions and facilitated learning exchanges to bring Chinese media professionals to Disney in Los Angeles to learn from the best filmmakers in the world. entertainment industry. Broaden perspectives “As Chinese groups learned from their American counterparts, they adapted the things they liked into their own style. This broadened their perspectives and gave them new tools with which to work on their stories” , says Handler. This gave participating Chinese writers, filmmakers and entertainment executives “the best of both worlds,” he says. “I realized that we Americans could also learn from this approach; in fact, all groups of international writers could learn from each other. Imagine new cultural ideas springing up in all directions, inspiring us and making our more daring and inventive writing,” he said. gets excited. Handler says he appreciates the mutual learning between the Chinese and American groups, noting that such exchanges “broadened their perspectives and gave them new tools with which to work on their stories.” Throughout the book, Handler meticulously dismantles Hollywood's view of screenwriting, presenting a more inclusive perspective that values ​​the stories and storytelling techniques of diverse cultures. This approach not only broadens the writer's toolbox, but also fosters a deeper appreciation of unique cultural differences and storytellers from around the world. China







